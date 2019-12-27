COLTON — Riley Vining burried eight 3-pointers en route to 28 points to lead the Colton girls’ basketball team to a 59-12 win in the Colton Christmas Tournament against Tekoa-Rosalia.
Taylor Thomas had 13 points, Maggie Meyer provided 11 points, and Josie Schultheis held her matchup, Elise Wilkins, scoreless on the night, while also coming up with four points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Wildcats went on a 15-0 run to start the first quarter and never trailed.
“It was a good team win, and we got good contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor tonight,” said coach Clark Vining.
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Paige Brown 1 0-2 3, Mehgan Billings 1 0-0 2, Elise Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Hendrickx 0 1-4 1, Delani Lehn 1 0-0 2, Tori McLain 2 0-0 4. Totals 5 1-6 12.
COLTON
Rylee Vining 10 0-0 28, Josie Schultheis 2 0-0 4, Taylor Thomas 4 2-4 13, Maggie Meyer 4 0-0 11, Sidni Whitcomb 1 1-2 3, Megan Kay 0 0-0 0, Mary Pluid 0 0-1 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-7 59.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 4 2 6––12
Colton 15 15 13 16––59
3-point goals — Vining 8, Meyer 3, Thomas, Brown.
Colfax 45, Collville 37
SPOKANE — Sydney Berquist provided a lift off of the Colfax bench, posting 14 points in a Eagle Holiday Classic matchup against Colville (1-4). The Bulldogs (7-1) took the win with a team effort across the board, with Asher Cai also contributing 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals as Colfax totaled 23 bench points.
“We talk about depth and development,” coach Corey Baerlocher said. “We like to use a deep rotation and get everyone chances, and I thought we did a great job of that tonight.
“The bench came in and changed the tempo, changed the game.”
COLFAX (7-1, 2-0)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 0-0 5, Shyah Antoine 0 2-4 2, Asher Cai 4 3-3 11, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 2 0-0 4, Sydney Berquist 6 1-2 14, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 3-6 3, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 11-19 45 .
COLVILLE (1-4)
Breezy Clark 0 1-2 1, Jordyn True 3 6-8 12, AshNea Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abyfen Darnold 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Martin 1 0-2 2, Katelynn Lewis 0 8-10 8,, Andy Brown 0 0-0 0, McKenna Reggear 4 6-10 14. Totals 8 21-32 37.
Colfax 9 11 5 20–– 45
Colville 6 9 9 11–– 37
3-point goals — Cornish.
Garfield-Palouse 46, Waterville 39
COLTON — Kenzi Pedersen led Garfield-Palouse with 16 points and nine rebounds, also going 4-of-5 from the free-throw line, as the Vikings handled Waterville in a win at the Colton Christmas Tournament.
Gar-Pal played great team defense, holding the Shockers to only five offensive rebounds, while MaKenzie Collier had a great individual night on defense, holding Waterville’s top scorer Elizabeth Katovich to 13 points on 2-of-13 from the field.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 2 1-2 5, Rielee Renee 1 0-0 2, Madi Cloninger 1 2-2 5, Paige Collier 3 1-1 9, MaKenzie Collier 2 1-2 7, Maci Brantner 2 1-2 5, Kenzi Pedersen 6 4-5 16, Miranda Richards 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-14 46.
WATERVILLE/MANSFIELD
Elizabeth Katovich 2 8-8 13, Mullen 3 2-3 9, Osborne 3 2-6 8, Reid 3 0-0 6, Poppie 1 0-0 2, Gurnard 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 13-18 39 .
Garfield-Palouse 12 9 14 11––46
Waterville 6 10 17 6––39
3-point goals — M. Collier 2, P. Collier 2, Cloninger, Katovich, Mullen.
Newport 51, Asotin 42
SPOKANE — Asotin went into an Eagle Holiday Classic matchup against Newport down three starters. Kayla Paine was able to lead the Panthers by chipping in 19 points and 10 rebounds to keep the game close, but in the end the Pathers fell to 1-7 for the season.
“I thought we could have won,” coach Krisi Pratt said. “But we came in short-handed, and at times I felt like we came out with dead legs.
“We got beat on the boards, and we gave up too many turnovers to win this game.”
BOYSColton 37, Tekoa-Rosalia 70
COLTON — Kian Ankerson produced 17 points, including four 3s, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a loss to Tekoa-Rosalia in a Colton Christmas Tournament matchup.
The loss puts Colton at 1-5 on the season, but coach Nick Simons is focusing on the positive things the Wildcats can use to keep moving forward.
“We have been struggling offensivley,” Simons said. “But I think we have been getting into a better flow as the season goes on, and we are getting the looks we want.
“The points just haven’t been there yet.”
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Garrett Naught 4 0-0 9, Anthony Gehring 5 0-0 13, Riley Mclain 4 0-0 11, Mitchell Billings 6 2-2 15, Keegan French 2 0-0 4, Kenneth Lenoir 4 0-0 8, Cole Peterson 1 0-0 2, Zach Saens 1 0-0 3, Zane Neill 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 2-2 70.
COLTON (1-5, 1-1)
Kian Ankerson 6 1-1 17, Chris Wolf 4 1-2 9, Jackson Meyer 3 0-0 7, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-3 37.
Tekoa-Rosalia 19 22 19 10—70
Colton 11 3 10 11—37
3-point goals — Naught, Gehring 3, Billings, Mcclain 3, Lenoir 2, Ankerson 4, Meyer, Moehrle.