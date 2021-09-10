Before Portland State players and coaches could begin celebrating one of the biggest wins in school history, they had to endure one final video review.
It was September 2015, and the Vikings were clinging to a 24-17 lead in a season opener at Washington State. Wazzu backup quarterback Peyton Bender had led the Cougars to the Portland State 45-yard line and, inside the final minute, he fired downfield for Tyler Baker. The pass was deflected, and Vikings cornerback Aaron Sibley made an apparent diving interception.
But had the ball grazed the turf before he caught it? Officials queued up the video as a crowd of 24,302 waited in suspense.
Six years later, Vikings coach Bruce Barnum remembers how an official informed him of the verdict, 20 seconds before announcing it to the fans.
“Coach,” he said, according to Barnum, “you just won the game.”
He told the story this week in a school interview in Portland, Ore., as his team prepared for its first trip to Pullman since that day. The Vikings (0-1, 0-0) play Washington State (0-1, 0-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field.
If that official in 2015 committed a breach of discretion when delivering the good news to Barnum, it was understandable. The Vikings, who had rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit, were and are a Football Championship Subdivision school, and the win remains one of only four in school history against Football Bowl Subdivision opposition. None of the others came against a Power Five foe.
For Barnum, it was memorable for another reason: The game was his head coaching debut. On the wall of his office, he said, is a photo of him celebrating the victory with his son, Cooper.
Yet another reason the game stands out in Viking memory is the team’s relative lack of success in recent years. It finished that 2015 season with a 9-3 record and a first-round win in the FCS playoffs, but the Vikings haven’t experienced a winning season since.
If they want history to repeat itself, they’ll need to open more efficiently than they did last week in a season-opening 49-35 win at Hawaii, in which they trailed 28-0 after a quarter.
They have a strong-armed senior quarterback in Davis Alexander, who finished with 400 passing yards last week. Receivers Beau Kelly and Darien Chase recorded 132 and 105 reception yards, respectively.
The PSU defense is led by defensive back Anthony Adams, an FCS first-team All-American in 2019. Because of the coronavirus, the Vikings played only once last season, a 48-7 loss to Montana in April.
“In games like this, the ‘money games,’” Barnum said of FBS vs. FCS matchups, “if we can be close — however the hell it happens — if we’re close in the fourth quarter, we (can) play sandlot and they (might) get a little nervous. That’s how I kind of approach these games.”
SAADAT’S RETURN — Vikings defensive coordinator Payam Saadat will be making his first competitive return to WSU since his days as a linebacker whose career was shadowed by tragedy.
As a walk-on junior from the Los Angeles area in April 1993, he lost his left hand in pipe-bomb explosion that took the life of teammate Buddy Waldron.
The two athletes had built the bomb out of curiosity, Saadat has said, and they were planning to detonate it in a wheat field near Pullman. Waldron was driving his utility vehicle when the bomb exploded in Saadat’s lap.
Saadat continued his Cougar career after the accident and won team awards for courage, inspiration and strength. He coached at several schools before arriving at Portland State in 2018.
