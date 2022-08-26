Vikings back on the field for first time in 4 years

August Frank/Tribune Garfield-Palouse quarterback Bryce Pfaff throws a pass during a practice Monday in Palouse.

 August Frank

Garrett Parrish had just overseen a 9-2 season in his new job coaching at Garfield-Palouse in 2018 when the Vikings went over a cliff.

Having graduated a large senior class, Gar-Pal failed to field a team in 2019, or either of the next two seasons. A small number of Gar-Pal students co-oped with Pullman at first, but by last year, even that Viking presence on the Greyhound roster was gone.

