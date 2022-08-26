Vikings back on the field for first time in 4 years

Garrett Parrish had just overseen a 9-2 season in his new job coaching at Garfield-Palouse in 2018 when the Vikings went over a cliff.
Having graduated a large senior class, Gar-Pal failed to field a team in 2019, or either of the next two seasons. A small number of Gar-Pal students co-oped with Pullman at first, but by last year, even that Viking presence on the Greyhound roster was gone.
Now, in a late surprise, the school announced the revival of its program this season, with the first game in almost four years set for 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against St. John Endicott/LaCrosse in St. John, Wash.
“Honestly, our incoming freshman class kind of are the ones responsible for getting it back,” Parrish said of the football program’s resurgence. “I think we have nine or 10 in the freshman class that are playing; it’s a pretty big group for an eight-man team.”
To call this a young team is an understatement. There are no players who have ever played a snap of competitive high school football. However, many of the freshmen and sophomores who make up the bulk of the team did play together in middle school, providing some underpinning and rapport to work with.
Sophomore Bryce Pfaff, who also has been a standout for Viking basketball, will be starting quarterback.
“He’s still growing,” Parrish said of Pfaff. “Left-handed, can throw pretty well. We’re kind of excited about him.”
Other early prospects include Caleb Kelnhofer at running back and Lane Collier, a “quick, shifty kid with really good hands.” After that, Parrish said it still is largely “up in the air” who will play what position and what the leadership will look like in this emerging program.
“First and foremost, I’m excited to have football back,” he said. “I know the community is; a lot of people are asking about it. The kids are excited to play. We’ve kind of missed that in the fall the last few years — it definitely takes away from the excitement on Friday nights at school.
“This year’s going to be a tough road. We’re super-young, but our kids have had great attitudes so far. … We’re focused on us and trying to get us ready, because we literally started from ground zero this year.”