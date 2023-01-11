Veteran Harris relishes first playoff trip in Seattle

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slips away from Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 AP Charlie Riedel

RENTON, Wash. — Even before the events of Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris already was enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake.

When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late in the day to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career.

