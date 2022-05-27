Despite being one of the most dominant teams of the past decade, the Faulkner Eagles found out this year that making it back to the Avista NAIA World Series isn’t always so straightforward.
After starting the season with losses in seven of their first nine games, the Eagles rebounded in a big way, winning every series in conference play for the first time in program history and securing their ninth consecutive trip here after topping Reinhardt University to win the Opening Round tournament in Montgomery, Ala.
Faulkner (Ala.), which is the No. 7 seed, opens the tournament against 10th-seeded Webber International (Fla.) (41-20) at 3 p.m. today at Harris Field.
In February, it was the Warriors who put Faulkner (37-15) firmly in that 2-7 hole by sweeping the Eagles at their home in Montgomery — outscoring the Series regular 19-5 in three games.
This appearance will be Faulkner’s 10th overall. The Eagles will be looking to reach the title round for the first time since 2017 after bursting onto the scene with a title in 2013 and two runner-up finishes in that span.
Despite all those accolades, it took falling out of the NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll for the first time in 90 polls, then winning 35 of their next 43 games, to put the Eagles back on a plane ride here.
While this edition of the Eagles might not be as scary on paper as previous ones, they are an opportunistic and resilient bunch that already has dealt with more adversity than many of their Series predecessors.
As a group, the Eagles batted .291 this season with 52 home runs and 86 doubles.
Leading the charge offensively is senior infielder Shawn Ross, who batted .339, knocked in 69 runs and hit 18 home runs this season. Ross was named the Southern States Athletic Conference player of the year before the Opening Round.
On the hill, senior right-hander July Sosa is the Eagles’ dominant ace. So far this season, Sosa has posted an earned-run average of 1.69, good for seventh nationally, and averaged 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. In 14 appearances, Sosa, who was named conference pitcher of the year, has a record of 11-1 with four complete games.
On the back end of Faulkner’s pitching staff is Brayan Garcia. The senior right-hander appeared in a team-high 27 games and racked up eight saves and 46 strikeouts in 45 innings.
While they might not boast the same firepower as in years past, the Eagles have shown remarkable consistency this season in the field, where they had one of the top fielding percentages in the NAIA and turned 39 double plays, committing only 55 errors.