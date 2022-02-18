Veteran Cougs hoping to take next step

PULLMAN — Ditching winter coats for shorts and freezing temperatures for 80-degree days, the Washington State baseball team has more than one reason to be excited for the start of the season.
Third-year coach Brian Green joked he “got a little color” the day before, speaking this week from his hotel room in Honolulu — the location for the Cougs’ opening four-game nonconference series against Hawaii.
“The guys are ready to get going, as are most of the country,” Green said in his final news conference before his team’s opening pitch at 8:35 p.m. Pacific today at Les Murakami Stadium.
“Being here in Hawaii, to have a couple of days of practice in tremendous weather is just a tremendous experience.”
Washington State looks to field one of the most veteran teams in the Pac-12 Conference, returning seven position players with significant playing experience from a team that hit .302 a year ago — second-best in the Pac-12.
Add in the No. 40 and No. 29 rated recruiting classes by Collegiate Baseball the past two seasons, and the Cougars have good reason to be optimistic.
WSU last year went 26-23 overall, earning its first full winning campaign since 2015. The Cougs went 9-7 in 2020 in a shortened COVID-19 season.
Still, Green is cautioning his players against getting too caught up in the hype.
“Our expectations need to always be higher than the public’s, but at the same time our expectations need to be that we need to prove that we believe and belong in this league,” Green said. “... We want to be chasing (the postseason) and we certainly want to know that we have something to prove.”
The biggest questions for WSU are how it will replace All-American first baseman Kyle Manzardo, All-Pac-12 designated hitter Tristan Thompson and ace pitcher Brandon White, who all are pursuing professional careers.
WSU’s experience-laden returners should help the growing pains.
Back are junior shortstop Kodie Kolden, senior right fielder Collin Montez and All-Pac-12 honorable mention catcher Jake Meyer, as well as several other key players with experience.
Kolden, a high school teammate of Manzardo at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene, was second on the team in batting average .320 and had 38 RBI in 2021.
Meyer was reliable behind the plate, playing in all 49 games — a rarity for a catcher — and Montez brings an all-around hitting ability that includes a .316 average and 36 RBI.
In addition to being a team leader and solid hitter, Montez also apparently brings the jokes.
“We saw Montez down in the lobby last night — he’s the super senior and the ultimate captain for our team — he looked at the coaches and told us: ‘Hey guys make good decisions tonight,’” Green said. “We got a good chuckle out of that. Great to have that type of leadership.”
On the mound, the Cougars are turning to Grant Taylor as the opening-day starter. The sophomore right-hander went 3-0 with a 3.04 ERA last year and saw massive improvement through the fall, according to Green. Two other weekend starters will be newcomer southpaws Cole McMillan and McKabe Cottrell with a TBD for the Sunday game.
The Cougs also have some newcomers in the lineup to be excited about.
At the top of the list is sophomore transfer Hylan Hall. A Wabash College transfer and former Miami (Fla.) commit, Hall has the speed and potential to be a top defensive center fielder in the Pac-12. He also could become the leadoff hitter for the Cougs, Green said.
“He is going to be a fun player to watch,” the coach said. “He was a top 30 transfer, very athletic. A different type of player in terms of range than you’ve seen in Pullman in quite some time in terms of being able to go get the ball.”
It will be a whirlwind start to the season for the Cougars as they play eight games in the first 10 days in series against Hawaii, then vs. LIU in Peoria, Ariz.
But the rampant start should help shape the lineup and rotation in time for the team’s home-opening series March 11 against Oregon State.
“I think the biggest excitement is to just get back to a sense of normalcy that we’re playing baseball,” Green said, “people are watching, people are in the stands and we can give each other a hug when we want to celebrate a win.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.