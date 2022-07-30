HOUSTON — Justin Verlander pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning and won his MLB-leading 14th game, Aledmys Díaz hit two homers and Yordan Alvarez slugged his 30th home run of the season as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 11-1 on Friday.

Verlander (14-3) allowed one run in 7ž innings, with five hits and five strikeouts in outdueling Seattle’s Robbie Ray, last year’s American League Cy Young Award winner.

Tags

Recommended for you