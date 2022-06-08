HOUSTON — Justin Verlander struck out a season-high 12 in seven sparkling innings and Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Tuesday.
There was no trouble between the teams one night after beanballs led to a bench-clearing scuffle. Houston bench coach Joe Espada filled in for manager Dusty Baker, who served a one-game suspension after he and reliever Héctor Neris were ejected from Monday’s game.
Baker also was fined an undisclosed amount.
Verlander (7-2) yielded one run on six hits and improved to 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA in four starts against the Mariners this season.
“Obviously, every strikeout is one less ball in play, so chances are better to have success,” Verlander said. “I don’t go out hunting for strikeouts really ever. They just kind of happen. It was nice to see some of the adjustments I made I think carried over into my start, and I was able to have a little more swing-and-miss stuff.”
Verlander was tagged for six runs and four homers in his previous outing against the Mariners on May 27.
“I think it was more execution than anything,” Verlander said. “I’ve been a bit off recently executing quite a few pitches. Particularly, last time I played these guys, they took advantage of some of those mistakes. Today, I was able to locate all my stuff better and made some adjustments between starts mechanics-wise to hopefully be a bit more consistent, and I felt like I was able to do that.”
The right-hander now has 3,086 career strikeouts, moving past Max Scherzer (3,079) and John Smoltz (3,084) for 17th place. The win was the 233rd of Verlander’s career, tying Charlie Buffinton for 62nd all-time.
“He’s just got this extra gear that not a lot of pitchers have,” Espada said. “He gets in trouble, and he knows how to use his weapons. He knows when to reach back and make pitches. That’s a gift that not a lot of pitchers have. He showed that again today.”
Rafael Montero walked the bases loaded with one out in the eighth but induced an inning-ending double play from Abraham Toro.
Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 11th save.
Alvarez hit his 17th home run in the eighth, just getting it over the right field fence and the outstretched glove of Taylor Trammell to extend Houston’s lead to three.
After Toro gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI groundout, the Astros responded with RBI singles from Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña in the bottom half.
“We had some traffic,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We had some chances. Tonight was that ultimate — we need that big hit. Certainly in the eighth inning there, I thought we had a really good shot against Montero to at least tie the game, but he didn’t find a hole.”
Chris Flexen (2-7) allowed two runs and five hits in 6ž innings. Flexen, who dropped to 1-3 against Houston this season, has permitted three runs or fewer in each of his four starts versus the Astros.
“I thought Flex did a great job,” Servais said. “He kept them off balance all night long.”
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf 5 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 3 1 1 0
Rodriguez cf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 1 2
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
Moore pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 2 0 2 0 Pena ss 4 0 2 1
Toro dh 4 0 0 1 Castro c 4 0 0 0
Trammell rf 4 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 30 4 7 4
Seattle 000 100 000 — 1
Houston 000 200 02x — 4
DP—Seattle 0, Houston 1. LOB—Seattle 9, Houston 7. HR—Alvarez (17). SB—Pena (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen L,2-7 62/3 5 2 2 3 2
Festa 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Borucki 1/3 2 2 2 1 0
Murfee 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Houston
Verlander W,7-2 7 6 1 1 2 12
Montero H,7 1 0 0 0 3 0
Pressly S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP—Flexen.
Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.
T—3:19. A—30,583 (41,168).