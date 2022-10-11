HOUSTON — When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series at 12:30 p.m. today (TBS) against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance.

Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery, will look to build on his remarkable comeback season when he leads Houston into the postseason in the opener of the best-of-five series.

