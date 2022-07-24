SEATTLE — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros past the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday.

Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start and lower his ERA to 1.86, second in the American League to Shane McClanahan’s 1.71 for Tampa Bay.

