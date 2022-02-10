SEATTLE — Throughout his rookie season, the Arizona Coyotes continue to gather information about promising young goaltender Karel Vejmelka.
They learned Wednesday that Vejmelka can rebound from a bad performance and look terrific in the second half of a back-to-back.
Vejmelka made 34 saves and Nick Schmaltz scored twice including a clinching empty-net goal in the final minute as the Coyotes beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2.
“He is capable of unbelievable performance,” Arizona coach André Tourigny said. “So we were really confident to be honest today.”
Phil Kessel and Anton Stralman each scored as Arizona built a 3-1 lead, and Alex Galchenyuk added an empty-net goal with 1:37 left after Seattle pulled to 3-2. The Coyotes rebounded from a lopsided loss in Vancouver a night earlier to knocked off Seattle for the second time this season.
The Kraken are the only team Arizona has beaten twice this season.
“I thought we did a good job making plays with the puck and holding on to it, and getting a little more traffic than we did last night in front of the net and create a little more chaos in their end,” Schmaltz said.
Vejmelka was terrific most of the night and appeared on track for his second shutout of the season through two periods. Seattle rallied in the third as Colin Blackwell scored early in the period, and Calle Jarnkrok scored into an open net off a great pass by Yanni Gourde with 4:08 left.
But that was all Seattle would get. Kessel and Galchenyuk finished with a goal and an assist for the Coyotes.
Arizona 1 1 3 — 5
Seattle 0 0 2 — 2
First Period: 1, Arizona, Kessel 6 (Moser), 4:07. Penalties: Roussel, ARI (Hooking), 19:40.
Second Period: 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 6 (Galchenyuk, Lyubushkin), 14:51. Penalties: Appleton, SEA (Tripping), 10:39; Dunn, SEA (Slashing), 18:15.
Third Period: 3, Seattle, Blackwell 5 (Gourde), 0:16. 4, Arizona, Stralman 3 (Eriksson, Dzingel), 1:52. 5, Seattle, Jarnkrok 8 (Gourde, Wennberg), 15:52. 6, Arizona, Galchenyuk 3 (Kessel), 18:23 (en). 7, Arizona, Schmaltz 7 (Keller), 19:00 (en). Penalties: Chychrun, ARI (Tripping), 8:27.
Shots on Goal: Arizona 8-10-9—27. Seattle 15-9-12—36.
Power-play opportunities: Arizona 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2.
Goalies: Arizona, Vejmelka 7-19-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 12-18-4 (25-22).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:27.