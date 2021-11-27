TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in his 200th victory and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Friday for their sixth win in seven games.
Steven Stamkos, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ross Colton scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-1-3 in November and has won three in a row.
Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay’s first-round pick (No. 19) in the 2012 draft, is 200-86-22 since making his debut on Dec. 16, 2014. He rarely was tested in his 28th shutout and second in two games after blanking the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
“Big achievement. I’m proud of it,” Vasilevskiy said. “Obviously, I want to thank my teammates for that because I can’t win on my own.”
Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves for Seattle, which is 1-7-1 on the road in its first NHL season and 0-6-1 in its past seven games away from Climate Pledge Arena.
“We were a half step behind tonight,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “We didn’t create enough pressure in the offensive zone. We needed to be better winning pucks in both zones.”
Bellemare, who was a teammate of Grubauer last season with the Colorado Avalanche, put Tampa Bay ahead at 2:52 of the first. He took a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that went past Grubauer’s glove for his first goal of the season.
“We seem to be giving up the first goal a lot,” forward Jaden Schwartz said. “We need better starts.”
Colton made it 2-0 by picking up the carom of a blocked shot and beating Grubauer 31 seconds into the second for his second of the season.
“That’s how we’re winning,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of the balanced attack that has compensated for injuries to top forwards Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.
“So we’re playing D, trying to keep things to the outside, and if things break down, the goalie’s there and everybody’s chipping in. And especially with some of the guys we have out, it’s much needed. It’s been a really solid team effort.”
Seattle 0 0 0 — 0
Tampa Bay 1 1 1 — 3
First Period: 1, Tampa Bay, Bellemare 1 (Perry, Hedman), 2:52. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 2, Tampa Bay, Colton 2 (Katchouk, Rutta), 0:31. Penalties: Geekie, SEA (High Sticking), 6:31; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:22.
Third Period: 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 11 (Palat), 11:32. Penalties: Bellemare, TB (Hooking), 6:24; Wennberg, SEA (Tripping), 7:17.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 7-7-3—17. Tampa Bay 13-5-8—26.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.
Goalies: Seattle, Grubauer 6-9-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-3-3 (17-17).
A: 19,092 (19,092). T: 2:14.