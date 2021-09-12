SEATTLE — Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak and deal a blow to the Mariners’ wild-card hopes.
Varsho’s two-run homer finished off a four-run fourth inning against starter Chris Flexen (11-6). Varsho added a two-run double in the sixth off Justus Sheffield, finishing 3-for-4.
The Mariners had a chance to move into the second of two American League wild-card spots when the day started, but lost ground to Toronto and New York.
Varsho, a catcher who also plays the outfield, displayed his versatility in the game, tracking down Jake Bauers’ fourth inning fly ball with an athletic grab just after his homer.
Arizona Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0
Marte cf 4 1 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2
VanMeter 3b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Kelly c 3 1 1 0 France 1b 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b 4 0 1 1 Marmolejs lf 4 0 1 0
Beer dh 3 2 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 1 1 1
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 Bauers rf 2 0 0 0
Varsho rf 4 1 3 4 Torrens ph 1 0 0 0
Moore rf 0 0 0 0
Murphy ph 1 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 2 0
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 3 6 3
Arizona 100 402 000 — 7
Seattle 200 100 000 — 3
DP—Arizona 0, Seattle 2. LOB—Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B—Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR—Varsho (10), Haniger (31), Kelenic (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Castellanos W,2-1 51/3 4 3 3 1 4
Mantiply 11/3 2 0 0 0 3
Poppen 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Flexen L,11-6 5 6 5 5 2 4
Sheffield 1 1 2 2 2 3
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 1
HBP—Castellanos (France).
Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T—2:57. A—15,483 (47,929).