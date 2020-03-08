COLLEGE ROUNDUP
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Clayton VanDyke placed second in the men’s 800 meters to lead three Lewis-Clark State placers at the NAIA indoor track championships at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
In 3,000-meter finals, the Warriors’ Emily Adams took a surprising third among women and Cole Olsen finshed sixth among men. So all three claimed All-America status, as did pole-vaulter Madi Carson the previous day.
VanDyke, a junior from Vernal, Utah, had a time of 1 minute, 54.45 seconds, second only to Dordt University’s Matthew Van Eps in 1:53.41.
Adams, a junior from Waitsburg, Wash., who had ranked last among 24 qualifiers, finished in 10:16.35, about 10 seconds behind the winner.
Olsen, a junior from the Kooskia area, crossed the finish line in 8:31.83 in a race won by Taylor University’s Josh Roth in 8:25.70.
“Can’t really complain when we’re coming home with four more All-Americans,” L-C coach Mike Collins said. “I know we had hoped for a couple of titles, but ... I think we did L-C State proud.”
Olsen was “a little under the weather,” Collins said, and Roth “broke away with 1,000 meters to go — normally that is not successful.”
BASEBALLWashington State 10, Niagara 4
PULLMAN — Senior left-hander A.J. Block struck out 10 for a third consecutive start and Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak to 14 games as the Cougars tallied 12 hits to beat the Purple Eagles at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The start of the game was pushed back three hours after inclement conditions in the morning.
Manzardo and Jack Smith each collected four hits and scored three times for WSU (8-6), which is two games above .500 for the first time since the 2017 season. It was Manzardo’s third and Smith’s first career four-hit game.
Smith and Tyler Lasch each drove in two runs in support of Block (2-1), who matched a career-high in strikeouts and allowed four runs in 6 ž innings pitched. The win was the Cougs’ third straight against the Purple Eagles (5-7).
Cougar reliever Brody Barnum worked the final 2 innings to close things out.
Matthew Wiggins (0-2) was tagged with the loss for Niagara. He allowed three hits, two walks and three runs, one earned, in 1 innings.
The finale of the four-game set takes place at 1:05 p.m. today.
Niagara 000 100 300— 4 10 6
Washington State 300 021 13x—10 12 0
Wiggins, Hospital (2), Prospero (5), Cameron (8) and Tevlin; Block, Barnum (7) and Lasch. W—Block (2-1). L—Wiggins (0-2).
Niagara hits — Dawson Bailey 2 (2B), Michael Gabriele 2, Spencer Marcus (2B), Cole O’Connor, Peter Battaglia, Cole Tucker, Cole Marty, Mike Brisson.
WSU hits — Jack Smith 4, Kyle Manzardo 4 (2B), Brady Hill, Tyler Lasch, Kodie Kolden, Gianni Tomasi.
FOOTBALL
Cougars sign defensive tackle
PULLMAN — Washington State announced an addition to its 2020 football recruiting class, defensive tackle Amir Mujahid of Laney College in Oakland, Calif.
The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder collected 36 tackles, including 7½ for loss, as a sophomore last season.
He played for Berkeley (Calif.) High School, where he tallied 34 tackles as a senior. He’ll be a junior this year, with a redshirt season available.