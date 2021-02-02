VOLLEYBALL
MOSCOW — Idaho’s volleyball team had little trouble with Big Sky Conference foe Southern Utah, hammering the Thunderbirds in three sets Monday at Memorial Gym to complete a series sweep.
The Vandals won by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-8.
UI (3-1, 2-0), which topped SUU (0-3, 0-2) in four sets a day before, was led offensively by junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren and senior outside hitter Avery Housley, who had 16 and 10 kills, respectively.
Warren, who has posted double-digit kills in each of Idaho’s four matches — including 25 against the T-birds on Sunday — added three aces. Nikki Ball blocked six SUU attempts, Logos (Moscow) graduate Bea Whitling had three and Warren two. Donnee Janzen led all players with 24 assists, and Becca Owen totaled a match-best 15 digs.
Idaho hit a season-high .337 to the Thunderbirds’ .033 mark. The hosts racked up 10 blocks.
“I thought we blocked well. I thought we passed better tonight, so we were able to run our offense a little bit more and keep their block out of system,” UI coach Debbie Buchanan said. “Then our pins did a great job tonight. All of them had a great night.”
On Sunday, Warren tied her career high in two different categories as the Vandals ralled from a set down to beat Southern Utah 23-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-21.
“I was super proud of our team today,” Buchanan said. “(Southern Utah) is long and have a pretty high presence over the net, so I thought we did some really good things with using our tip-and-roll and kind of getting them out of (their) system, and then going back to swinging.”
Warren, from Weatherford, Texas, had 25 kills and 14 digs, equalling the marks she set during the 2019 fall season. She tied her kills mark she set against Sacramento State, also tying the mark for digs she set against Montana. Warren finished with a .304 hitting percentage as the Vandals as a team finished at .254, their highest hitting percentage so far this season.
“That was big time for her today,” Buchanan said. “From last weekend to this weekend was night and day for her. She’s such a physical kid, and she’s so fast. So we’re trying to really get her to be patient and wait, and keep the ball in front of her.”
Sophomore outside hitter Allison Munday added 12 kills and six total blocks, and senior outside hitter Avery Housley chipped in 10 for Idaho (2-1, 1-0 Big Sky). Senior setter Donnee Janzen finished with 55 assists and junior defensive specialist Becca Owen tallied 21 digs.
Stacy Hone led the Thunderbirds (0-2, 0-1) with 17 kills. Raegan Ashby contributed 13 kills and Andreanna McKee added 11. Corrin Peterson finished with 46 assists and 11 digs, and Sarah Gasper had 10 digs.
In an opening set that featured 10 ties and seven lead changes, the Vandals found themselves up 23-21 before Southern Utah rallied for the final four points, including Bridget Triplett’s only two aces of the match.
Idaho took control early in the second, scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the set. The Vandals held an 18-5 edge at one juncture and cruised from there to tie the match.
Neither team held more than a three-point lead throughout the third. Southern Utah had a set point at 25-24, but Housley had two consecutive kills and Janzen finished the set with a kill of her own.
The Thunderbirds took an 11-7 lead in the fourth, but the Vandals chipped away. Down 18-16, Idaho strung together five consecutive points on two Kennedy kills, a service error and two attack errors to claim a 21-18 advantage. Southern Utah claimed the next two points, but the Vandals scored the ensuing three points to get to match point, and Warren then got a kill to finish it.
“There at the end, we served aggressive,” Buchanan said. “That was the difference. We got them out of system. We got some passes coming back over the net and we were able to capitalize. We got three over-passes there at the end of the game, and so those were big, heads-up plays for us.”
The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at the same site.