MOSCOW — Four Idaho players scored in double figures, led by Beyonce Bea’s 33 points, as the Vandals outran Seattle University 105-96 in a nonleague women’s college basketball game Monday night.
Idaho (3-0) shot 50 percent and went 10-of-26 from 3-point land. The Vandals also visited the free-throw line repeatedly, finishing 37-of-43, one conversion shy of the UI women’s record.
In her first start, freshman Paris Atchley canned a career-high 26 points, 22 coming in the first half. She also had three assists.
The other Vandals to log double figures were Gina Marxen (23) and Sydney Gandy (14).
The Redhawks’ McKenzi Williams led all scorers with 36 points.
Idaho’s defense was also pivtotal and the team scored 28 points off 17 Redhawk turnovers
Seattle grabbed an 11-4 lead early, but the Vandals inched their way back into via the charity stripe. An 8-0 run, capped by the Bea free throw, gave Idaho a five-point lead 51-45 .
Bea also gave the Vandals an 11-point lead 88-77 following a jumper at the 6:13 mark. Idaho outmatched Seattle U the rest of the way racing to 105 points.
Seattle (96)
Chinwe Ezeonu 2-3 0-0 4, Georgia Kehoe 4-10 4-6 12, McKenzi Williams 14-26 3-4 36, Courtney Murphy 2-5 0-0 6, Bree Calhoun 6-11 2-3 14, Irena Korolenko 2-6, 0-0 5, Erin Tarasow 3-7 0-0 7, Peyton Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Maddy Phillips 1-3 0-0 2, Makenna Schoenhofer 2-5 1-2 7, Madison DuBois 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-81 10-15 96.
Idaho (105)
Beyonce Bea 13-23 5-6 33, Rylee Alexander 2-2 0-0 5, Paris Atchley 5-9 15-18 26, Sydney Gandy 4-11 4-5 14, Gina Marxen 5-12 9-10 23, Hailey Christopher 0-0 2-2 2, Allison Kirby 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 299-58 37-43 105
Seattle 32 23 18 23 —96
Idaho 25 31 24 25—105
3-Point Goals — Seattle 12 (Williams 5, Murphy 2, Korolenko, Tarasow, Schoenhofer 2, DuBois), Idaho 10 (Bea 2, Alexander, Atchley, Gandy 2, Marxen 4). Assists — Seattle 11, (Kehoe, Williams 4, Calhoun 2, Korolenko 2, Tarasow, Phillips), Idaho 12 ( Bea 3, Atchley 3, Marxen 4, Christopher 2).
Fouled Out — Ezeonu. Rebounds — Seattle 45 (Team 19-26), Idaho 36 (Team 9-27). Total Fouls — Seattle 30, Idaho 17. Technical Fouls — Calhoun. A —0.