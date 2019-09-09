MOSCOW — Idaho started slow and never recovered en route to its third straight loss, this one a shutout at the hands of nonconference foe UC Santa Barbara, which won its first match of the year.
The Vandals (2-4) surrendered three goals in the first 20 minutes, the first coming on a well-placed cross from Dylan Lewis into the box, where it was finished off by Jessica Wright.
Not five minutes later, Christine Maurer fired from 30 yards out off a touch to double the edge.
The Gauchos (1-1-2) put it out of reach five minutes later on a perfect free kick from Emma Vanderhyden to Shaelan Murison, who headed it in.
UCSB didn’t shoot once in the second half and UI only took four attempts.
The Vandals will go on a road trip for matches against UC Riverside and Cal Baptist this weekend.
UC Santa Barbara 3 0—3
Idaho 0 0—0
UCSB — Jessica Wright (Dylan Lewis), 10th.
UCSB — Christine Mauer, 15th.
UCSB — Shaelan Murison (Emma Vanderhyden), 20th.
Shots — Idaho 4, UCSB 6.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 3; UCSB: Hanna DeWeese 2.