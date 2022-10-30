The Idaho football team’s five-game winning streak came to an end Saturday with a 31-28 loss to Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference action at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win, but that’s a championship team over there on the other sideline.”
The Vandals (5-3, 4-1) seemed dead in the water after Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara connected with Pierre Williams for an 8-yard touchdown pass to put the Hornets ahead 24-7 with 7:40 remaining in the third quarter.
But Idaho scored 21 unanswered points, three touchdown passes from redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy to sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten.
Hatten’s final touchdown reception of 22 yards gave the Vandals their first lead of the game at 28-24 with 6:26 left in regulation.
“I just had to trust the process,” said Hatten, who finished with seven catches for 113 yards and the three scoring receptions. “I didn’t get open on some plays in the first half, but they went back to me in the second half and I was able to make some plays.”
But on the ensuing drive, the Hornets (8-0, 5-0) drove it 75 yards on 13 plays, with quarterback Asher O’Hara capping the drive with a 2-yard touchdown dive.
“They’re tough to stop,” Eck said. “They didn’t attempt many passes, so we really have to get better and stop the run.”
Here’s what we learned:
Still running as we speak
Sacramento State ran the ball 11 times on the final drive, indicative of how the Vandals’ run defense operated.
Idaho came in ranked third in the Big Sky at stopping the run, but had no answer for the Hornets’ duo of Cameron Skattebo and O’Hara.
The two combined for 178 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 263 yards.
It was no secret coming in that the Hornets like to run the ball, averaging 262 yards per game, second-best in the conference. The Vandals quickly found out why.
“We were fortunate to only be down by 10 at halftime,” Eck said. “But I think we competed our tails off in the second half there are just some things we have to get better at.”
Sacramento State ran it 53 times for 299 yards, the most yards Idaho has allowed all season.
Another slow start
The Hornets went 80 yards on 11 plays to open the game and it seemed to take the wind out of Idaho’s sails immediately.
The Vandals had a chance to make it 7-3 on their first drive but kicker Ricardo Chavez missed a 40-yard field goal. Two drives later, Sacramento State’s Kyle Sentkowski was true from 26 yards away to make it 10-0.
“We started slow,” Eck said. “We did a good job at the half making adjustments, but we have to figure out a way to make this a full-game effort.”
It’s not like Idaho hasn’t rallied before. Just two weeks ago, it trailed Montana 13-5 just before halftime before rallying for a 30-23 win.
Before the fourth-quarter comeback, the most important drive looked like it was going to be the Vandals’ first possession of the second half. On a third-and-7 from the Sacramento State 42-yard line, Idaho gave the ball to Elisha Cummings, who proceeded to lose two yards. On fourth down, McCoy’s pass to Michael Graves fell incomplete.
Third down conversion rate
A big reason for Idaho’s quick turnaround in the second half was it’s success on third down.
The Vandals were 4-for-10 in that situation through the first three quarters in finding themselves down 24-14.
But then Idaho started converting, and it showed. On the 12-play, 67-yard drive that produced Hatten’s second scoring catch of four yards, the Vandals went 4-of-4 on third down including the touchdown pass that pulled Idaho within three. They finished 9-for-16 for the game.
“It speaks volumes about how much better we’ve got,” Hatten said. “We’re still improving and it’s still a process and I trust it.”
Turnover party
Idaho needed to force Sacramento State to pass the ball, but the Hornets never really needed to.
When Sacramento State did throw it, the Vandals capitalized, registering two second-half takeaways.
Marcus Harris got the first turnover that led to the Hatten 4-yard touchdown.
Paul Moala got an interception on the first play of the ensuing drive, leading to Hatten’s 22-yard scoring catch to give the Vandals their only lead of the game.
Idaho now has caused a turnover in every game this season, and has a plus-13 turnover margin.
McCoy finished strong
After McCoy’s performance against Montana, he was added to the Jerry Rice Award watch list, honoring the top freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision.
He’s deserving of his spot, but his first-half performance in this one was the worst he’s looked all year. McCoy missed on a couple of deep shots he’d normally hit, and had little to no options in the short game. He was 9-of-14 passing in the first half for 91 yards and no scores.
McCoy rebounded a bit in the second half, going 9-of-19 for 106 yards and the three scores.
“I thought he did a good job getting (Hatten) the ball,” Eck said. “He was a bit more inaccurate than he usually was, but that is a great defense that he faced.”
Idaho 0 7 7 14 — 28Sacramento St. 7 10 7 7 — 31
First Quarter
SACST: Miller 31 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 10:23.
Second Quarter
SACST: FG Sentkowski 26, 11:30.
UI: Cummings 16 run (Chavez kick), 6:43.
SACST: Fulcher 7 run (Sentkowski kick), 1:36.
Third Quarter
SACST: Williams 8 pass from O’Hara (Sentkowski kick), 7:40.
UI: Hayden 11 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 2:54.
Fourth Quarter
UI: Hatten 4 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 8:26.
UI: Hatten 22 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 6:26.
SACST: O’Hara 2 run (Sentkowski kick), 1:48.
A: 17,241.
UI SACST
First downs 25 23
Rushes-yards 34-144 53-299
Passing 207 92
Comp-Att-Int 18-34-0 8-19-2
Return Yards 55 42
Punts-Avg. 2-38.5 1-31.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalty-Yards 4-50 3-45
Time of Possession 31:05 28:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, Woods 12-62, Cummings 10-62, Carter 2-22, Johnson 3-14, Jackson 1-3, McCoy 6-(-19). Sacramento St., Skattebo 17-134, O’Hara 26-129, Fulcher 6-37, Dunniway 2-3, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING: Idaho, McCoy 18-33-0-207, Hatten 0-1-0-0. Sacramento St., Dunniway 6-17-2-81, O’Hara 2-2-0-11.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Hatten 7-113, Jackson 5-57, Graves 2-20, Cummings 2-10, Schuster 1-4, Whitney 1-3. Sacramento St., Miller 3-45, Kuntz 2-25, Gipson 2-14, Williams 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Idaho, Chavez 40.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Sac State 31, Idaho 28
Stars of the game
Sacramento State’s ASHER O’HARA had 26 carries for 134 yards rushing, also going 2-of-2 passing for 11 yards and a touchdown. CAMERON SKATTEBO finished with 17 carries for 134 yards. Idaho’s HAYDEN HATTEN had seven catches for 113 yards and three scores.
Key plays
Paul Moala got an interception off of Sacramento State quarterback Jake Dunniway that led to Gevani McCoy finding Hatten for a 22-yard touchdown pass to give Idaho its first lead of the game 28-24 with 6:26 left in regulation. However, O’Hara plunged in from 2 yards out for the game’s final margin.
Up next
Idaho (5-3, 4-1) next will play Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-4) at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.