Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones, left, dunks as Sacramento State guard Quadry Adams, center, defends during the second half of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Jones finished the game with 42 points and 12 rebounds.
Idaho players react to guard Dominique Ford, in headband, tying Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento state with a last-second shot to force overtime at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Divant'e Moffitt, left, takes a potential game-tying shot as Sacramento State guard Cameron Wilbon defends during overtime of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho’s bench reacts to guard Dominique Ford tying the game with a last-second shot to force overtime during Thursday's Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho’s bench reacts to guard Dominique Ford, center, tying the game with a last-second shot to force overtime during Thursday's Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones, back, grabs a rebound over Sacramento State center Callum McRae, right, during the first half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones, center, dunks over Sacramento State center Callum McRae during the second half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Divant'e Moffitt, center, as Sacramento State guard Cameron Wilbon defends during the second half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho coach Zac Claus speaks with center Isaac Jones, right, during the second half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Divant'e Moffitt, left, takes a potential game-tying shot as Sacramento State guard Cameron Wilbon defends during overtime of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones, right, shoots as Sacramento State center Callum McRae defends during the second half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Divant'e Moffitt, left, shoots over two Sacramento State defenders during the first half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Dominique Ford, left, drives to the basket as Sacramento State center Callum McRae defends during the second half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Divant'e Moffitt, right, shoots as Sacramento State forward Hunter Marks defends during the first half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho’s bench reacts to guard Dominique Ford tying the game with a last-second shot to force overtime during Thursday's Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho forward John Harge, center, fights for a rebound with Sacramento State center Callum McRae during the first half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones reacts after the Vandals fell to Sacramento State in Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones, center, blocks a shot from Sacramento State center Callum McRae during the second half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Divant'e Moffitt, left, has the ball poked away by Sacramento State guard Austin Patterson during the first half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones, left, dunks as Sacramento State forward Akol Mawein defends during the first half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones, center, shoots as Sacramento State center Callum McRae defends during Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho center Isaac Jones, left, dunks as Sacramento State guard Quadry Adams defends during the second half of Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
MOSCOW — Idaho’s men’s basketball team almost pulled off what would have been an amazing comeback. Unfortunately for the Vandals, they ran out of steam in overtime.
Zach Chappell had 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with 48 seconds to go in the extra session Thursday as Sacramento State upended Idaho 85-83 in a Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“We needed one more critical defensive rebound, and I think we win that game,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “We had a couple of opportunities in overtime where we just had to make one final, tough winning play, to go clean up a miss, and I think we’re in good shape. That was fun as heck to be a part of, just feel awful for our guys to not come out on the right side of it.”
Callum McRae had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets (9-6, 2-0), who held a 44-32 rebounding advantage. Cameron Wilbon finished with 18 points and six rebounds.
Junior forward Isaac Jones carried Idaho (6-10, 0-3) on his back in this one. Jones, who came into the game sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 70.2%, had a career-high 42 points, adding 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. It’s the ninth time in program history a player has scored 40 or more points. It’s the most points since Steve Madison scored 42 against Utah Valley in 2014 and tied for the third-most points in a single game in Vandal history.
“He’s really good,” Claus said. “He’s able to carve out enough space. The guys around him were dynamite in terms of getting him the ball in an operational area, where he could face and get a little bit closer. He’s got remarkable touch and he can flat out score.”
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt chipped in 19 points and seven assists. Sophomore guard Dominique Ford contributed 15 points.
It was a disappointing, disheartening finish for the Vandals, who entered the game 27th in the nation at 48.7% shooting. Idaho was outstanding from the field through the first 40 minutes, going 34-for-64 (53.1%). However, in the five-minute extra period, the Vandals were just 3-of-9 (33.3%).
The two teams were tied 11 times and exchanged the lead 14 times in the game, with neither one holding an advantage larger than six at all.
Wilbon hit a pair of free throws with 21 seconds remaining to make it 76-71 Sacramento State. Freshman forward Nigel Burris countered at the other end with a layup that got Idaho within three with 11 seconds remaining. After sophomore guard Yusef Salih committed a foul, Wilbon made the first free to make it 77-73. He missed the second, with Jones grabbing the rebound. Ford was able to get the ball in low, and he converted with three seconds to go for a 77-75 game. Chappell turned the ball over, with the Vandals getting the ball underneath their own basket with one second left. Ford got the inbounds pass, flipped up a shot just before the buzzer, and it went in to force overtime.
“You simply just keep thinking the game’s not over, so what’s the next play that we have to make,” Claus said. “The guys did that. They were terrific tonight to pull that out at the end of regulation.”
Jones’ jumper with 1:48 to go put Idaho up 83-82. The teams exchanged misses, with Chappell following up with a basket in the paint with 48 seconds left as the Hornets went up 84-83. Jones then missed an inside shot at the other end, with Sacramento State coming up with the rebound. Chappell then missed a shot for the Hornets, and freshman forward Nigel Burris got the board with eight seconds left. The Vandals drove down and got it to Moffitt, who missed the shot. McRae grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Jones. McRae made the first for an 85-83 Sacramento State lead. He missed the second, with senior guard Trey Smith grabbing the rebound for Idaho, which called a timeout. However, Burris turned the ball over and the clock ran out.
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Portland State.