WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
POCATELLO — An offensive burst in the third quarter propelled the Idaho women’s basketball team past in-state foe Idaho State 86-72 Saturday at Reed Gym during a Big Sky game.
Idaho outscored the Bengals 32-9 in the third while going 6-for-9 outside and shooting 75 percent overall from the field. That helped Idaho take a 66-39 lead entering the fourth.
Idaho’s Mikayla Ferenz led all scorers, posting 29 points with six rebounds while Taylor Pierce added 22 points for the Vandals.
“I thought our kids really came out and played hard tonight,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “Idaho State was on a roll coming into this afternoon’s game. They’re an extremely talented basketball team. They play especially well at home, so it’s nice to come in and play well.”
Idaho continues its road trip playing at Weber State on New Year’s Eve.
IDAHO (4-6, 1-0)
Klinker 3-4 0-0 6, Pierce 6-14 5-5 22, Ferenz 8-15 10-11 29, Marxen 5-8 0-1 14, Klinker 2-5 1-2 6, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Hadden 2-3 0-0 4, King 1-2 0-0 2, Milne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 16-19 86.
IDAHO STATE (5-5, 0-1)
Kenyon 7-20 12-15 27, Tapasa 1-8 0-0 2, Grandon 5-11 1-3 13, Bourne 1-5 2-2 4, Ors 5-16 2-2 14, Barrientos 3-5 1-2 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 2-2 4, Kadic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 20-26 72.
Idaho 16 18 32 20—86
Idaho State 11 19 9 33—72
3-point goals — UI 14-31 (Pierce 5-10, Ferenz 3-7, Marxen 4-6, Klinker 1-1, Jones 1-5, King 0-1, Milne 0-1), Idaho State 6-15 (Kenyon 1-4, Grandon 2-4, Ors 2-5, Barrientos 1-2). Rebounds — UI 42 (Klinker 6), IS 37 (Kenyon 7). Assists — UI 16 (Pierce 5), IS 9 (Ors 4). Fouls — UI 22, IS 17. Fouled out — Klinker, Grandon. Technicals — none.