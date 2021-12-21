RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Idaho men’s basketball team won’t play its scheduled nonleague game Wednesday at UC Riverside after the Highlanders decided to cancel “out of an abundance of caution” because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Vandals are now scheduled to next play Dec. 30 at Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference game.
FOOTBALLCougars add linebacker
PULLMAN — The Washington State football program announced the signing of Daiyan Henley, a linebacker who will spend his senior season with the Cougars after five years with Nevada’s program.
Henley, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, is from Los Angeles and was an All-Mountain West Conference second-team pick this fall for the Wolfpack. He led the team with 103 tackles, which ranked sixth in the MWC.
Henley first played in Nevada in the fall of 2017, got a redshirt season after missing most of 2019 with an injury and got another redshirt season because of the pandemic.
Henley will enroll at WSU in January and participate in spring practice, according to a WSU news release.