VANDALS
MOSCOW — Due to air quality issues resulting from wildfire smoke, the first scrimmage of the season for University of Idaho football was moved indoors to the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.
Statistics were not kept for the event, which was closed to public and media attendance.
“It focused more on situational stuff today,” Idaho sports information director Joe St. Pierre said. “It wasn’t quite a true scrimmage; it was essentially more of just a bigger practice.”
Vandals coach Paul Petrino gave an upbeat assessment of the event afterward.
“I thought guys were playing with really good effort and intensity,” he said. “Some good tackling, some good blocking. You heard a lot of pads pop, and that’s really what you want to hear the first day. See guys tackle, see guys block, so I thought there was a lot of good things.
“You saw Charles Akanno making a lot of good plays, coming off the edge, doing a lot of good things,” Petrino said. “Probably him and (defensive back Jalen) Hoover were the two guys that stood out the most to me.”
Akanno described himself as having focused on “rushing, just the little techniques, anything to get better” in his offseason preparations. The 6-foot-1 senior linebacker held that this year’s roster is full of potential, but that the team still needs to achieve better cohesion to be ready for competition.
“We just have to put it together,” Akanno said. “There’s bits and pieces we’re all working to get better on. Once we put it all together, we’ll be an unstoppable team at the end of the year.”
Redshirt junior Roshaun Johnson said he has been “trying to take this leadership role in that running back room, trying to be that older guy like Isaiah Saunders was for me when I was a freshman.” From Saturday’s scrimmage, Johnson offered special praise for the showing of freshman Elisha “Big E” Cummings.
“Everyone in the running back room back there was working,” he said, “but what I saw was Big E getting busy today, and I really liked it.”
St. Pierre noted that the Vandals will play another, more full-fledged scrimmage this coming Saturday.
“With any luck that one will be open to the public, and hopefully outside,” he said.
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268