OGDEN, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team had a tough start to the calendar year. The Vandals lost all six of their games to start 2023, falling in a couple of close ones but for the most part getting blown out in every contest after winning their first two Big Sky Conference games.
That tune changed Thursday.
Junior guard Sydney Gandy snapped out of a prolonged funk with 19 points as Idaho got past Weber State 66-52 at the Dee Events Center.
“That was an outstanding defensive effort,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “Maybe we need to play all of our games at 10:30 a.m. our time, because we showed up ready to go right from the start. We did a fantastic job of following the game plan and attacking the basket.”
Gandy, who is a streaky shooter, was 7-for-13 from the field and 5-of-7 on 3-pointers to snap a string of subpar games going back to the start of the losing streak on Jan. 5 at Sacramento State.
“Just got to keep shooting,” said Gandy, who is second on the Vandals in scoring at 11.1 points per game. “The nights they are going in, you got to believe it. Even if you don’t believe it, just keep saying it. Fake it until you make it. That’s how I have to look at it from now on.”
Senior forward Beyonce Bea added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and freshman guard Brooke Malone had 11 points and five rebounds.
Former Clarkston standout Ashlyn Wallace, a sophomore guard, was inserted into the starting lineup, had six points, a career-high seven rebounds and five assists, and Newlee said she was a spark on the defensive end.
“She got great ball pressure, and it really got everybody fired up,” Newlee said. “She just did a fantastic job, and she did everything tonight, even though her statistics weren’t that gaudy.”
Ava Williams finished with 14 points for the Wildcats (4-16, 0-8). Jadyn Matthews tallied 11 points and six rebounds. Daryn Hickok contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
The Vandals trailed 8-7 with 3:30 left in the first quarter but went on a 9-0 run to take a 16-8 advantage. Bea and Gandy accounted for all of Idaho’s points in the spurt. The Vandals took a 16-10 lead into the second.
Idaho still had a six-point advantage halfway through the second when it went on a 7-0 run, started by a 3 from Malone, in taking a 29-16 edge. The Vandal lead hovered between eight and 12 points the rest of the period and Idaho went into the locker room up 36-26.
Once again, the Vandals went on another run, this one 13-3, to start the third in taking a commanding 49-29 advantage midway into the quarter. The Wildcats never able to get any closer than 12 the rest of the way.
Idaho was 22-for-58 (37.9%) from the field, including 12-of-30 (40%) from distance. Conversely, Weber State was 21-of-60 (35%) shooting, including 1-of- 14 (7.1%) from 3-point range.
The Vandals had advantages in points off turnovers (19-12) and fast-break points (11-2). It was the fewest points the team has allowed all season.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Idaho State.