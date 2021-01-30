Vandals net 14 3-pointers in blowout win

OGDEN, Utah — The visiting Idaho women’s basketball team hit eight of its 14 3-pointers in the first half, cruising to a 76-53 Big Sky Conference blowout victory Friday against winless Weber State at Dee Events Center.
The Vandals (8-5, 7-2 Big Sky) outscored the Wildcats (0-10, 0-7) by nine points in the second quarter, hitting three consecutive 3s midway through the period. UI then concocted a 10-2 run out of intermission.
Sophomore star Beyonce Bea led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 50 percent from the field, and adding eight rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Janie King totaled a career-high 19 points. She was 7-for-13 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from distance.
“I thought we had some letdowns in the third quarter from a defensive standpoint,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “We kind of started slowing down and I took a timeout and was like, ‘Look, we have to keep our energy up.’ Once we righted the ship, things went well.
“Janie made some big 3s for us and I thought the stretch in that quarter when Beyonce took control in that three-to-four-minute stretch was crucial.”
Bea had 11 points in the third.
Graduate transfer guard Gabi Harrington tacked on 17 points and nine rebounds, and junior point guard Gina Marxen had five assists and three blocks.
Idaho shot 38 percent overall against Weber State’s 32.3 percent. The Vandals went 14-for-43 from deep (32.6 percent), while the Wildcats were 4-for-24 (16.7 percent). The hosts committed 16 turnovers, and UI only coughed it up nine times.
Jadyn Matthews was Weber State’s lone double-digit scorer with 13 points.
“I loved our intensity defensively,” Newlee said. “I thought we did a good job following the game plan — getting out and hurrying shots if we needed to.”
NOTE — Standout senior Idaho post Natalie Klinker, who averages 10.3 rebounds per outing, missed her sixth game of the season for unspecified reasons. Klinker was out for several contests earlier this season after she fell awkwardly against Washington State on Dec. 13.
IDAHO (8-5, 7-2)
Bea 8-16 4-4 23, Harrington 6-17 2-2 17, Marxen 2-7 0-0 6, Atchley 1-5 1-2 3, Alexander 1-3 0-0 3, King 7-13 1-1 19, Gandy 1-8 0-0 3, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-71 8-9 76.
WEBER STATE (0-10, 0-7)
Matthews 5-9 3-4 13, Johnson 3-7 0-2 8, Pentzer 3-14 1-2 7, Solovi 1-6 1-2 4, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Hickok 4-6 1-2 9, Torbert 3-9 1-5 7, Parra 2-3 0-0 5, Thoms 0-5 0-0 0, Hegvold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 7-17 53.
Idaho 15 21 22 18—76
Weber State 12 12 18 11—53
3-point goals: Idaho 14-43 (King 4-9, Bea 3-7, Harrington 3-12, Marxen 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Gandy 1-6), Weber State 4-24 (Johnson 2-4, Parra 1-1, Solovi 1-4, Williams 0-1, Hickok 0-1, Hegvold 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Torbert 0-2, Thoms 0-3, Pentzer 0-5). Rebounds: Idaho 36 (Harrington 9), Weber State 46 (Hickok, Torbert 7). Assists: Idaho 15 (Marxen 5), Weber State 17 (Pentzer, Solovi 3). Total fouls: Idaho 14, Weber State 17.