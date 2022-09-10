Idaho’s game at 5 p.m. today at Indiana will be its longest road trip of the season, and the Vandals will do so with a bit of swagger.
Despite losing to Palouse rival Washington State on Sept. 3, the Vandals will be heading into Bloomington on a high because they kept it close against a Power Five opponent.
The Hoosiers might not be short on confidence, either, after a 23-20 decision against Big Ten opponent Illinois in the game’s waning seconds Sept. 2.
Trying to find a way to sink your teeth into a Big Ten-Big Sky game might sound difficult. However, the two teams might match up better than what it looks like on paper.
Here are some things to watch for:
Playing into the Vandals’ hands
In Indiana’s season opener, the Fighting Illini had success getting the ball out quickly, making plays after the catch and setting up misdirection. It’s something the Vandals’ offense, under offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner, also tries to implement.
An example: Illinois sophomore receiver Isaiah Williams came in motion, took a shovel pass from senior quarterback Tommy Devito, then marched five yards to the end zone to give the Fighting Illini an early 7-3 lead.
The play was complimented by a fake option look by Devito and running back Chase Brown. The fake handoff made the defense bite, leaving Williams with an open alley to run for the score as the Hoosiers’ defense was struggling to switch direction.
With Idaho having a slot option like junior Jermaine Jackson, it could give the Vandals offense an opportunity to have success early. It’ll also give Idaho an opportunity to control the tempo like it did against Washington State.
The Illinois offense saw most of its success in the run game. Similar to Idaho, the Fighting Illini ran an inside zone concept and finished with 216 yards rushing.
Can Idaho have that type of success running the ball? It depends on how the offensive line plays, and last week they struggled.
The overall run-pass numbers were balanced, but the yards weren’t. Idaho threw the ball 32 times for 212 yards and ran the ball 33 times for 62 yards.
The Hoosiers’ defensive line on film, looks like the weakest unit on the defense, but with such a big talent gap, it’s hard to tell.
Pass rushers need to cement themselves as leaders
While Indiana’s defensive line seems to be a weak spot, its offensive line is a bright spot. The Hoosiers’ big men allowed just one sack, enabling Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak to have time. He went 28-for-52 passing for 330 yards.
It’s no secret the Vandals’ front seven is the strongest part of their defense, and they showed up last week, sacking Cameron Ward three times.
Despite the pass rush putting up solid numbers, it made several lapses in the run game. Washington State ran for 143 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per touch.
Luckily for the Vandals, it seems as if Indiana is comfortable with its passing game as it only ran the ball 26 times for 32 yards. But after seeing how Idaho struggled against the run in Week 1, that might give Indiana a reason to emphasize the run game.
If the Hoosiers stick to what they know and who they are, the pass rushers and secondary will be in for a long day.
Last week, Ward and Cougars attacked the Vandals on quick releases in the middle of the field. Indiana is a team that likes to attack the sideline and go for big plays all at once.
That could increase the possibility of winning the turnover battle, and the Vandals already have shown the ability to force mistakes, as WSU coughed up the ball three times.
Take a risk. What do you have to lose?
Idaho proved last week it will not play scared. Neither will Indiana.
Devito took several risks with deep shot plays and Idaho’s quarterback, Gevani McCoy, isn’t afraid to sling it either. If McCoy is given time, he should be able to demonstrate his raw arm talent.
Also, if the Vandals don’t succeed during the first three downs, first-year coach Jason Eck already has demonstrated he isn’t afraid of going for it on fourth down.
So if the Vandals find themselves in a pinch, don’t be surprised if you see a McCoy deep ball on a fourth-down attempt.