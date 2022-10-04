Vandals make the grade

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jermaine Jackson (1) after completing a touchdown pass during a Big Sky Conference game against Northern Colorado on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
After the Vandals trounced Northern Colorado 55-35 on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome, Idaho is an a position to be considered for a playoff spot.
But before Idaho can think about the postseason, it’ll deal with its biggest Football Championship Subdivision test to date in two weeks at Montana. It’ll use a bye week this week (so will the Grizzlies) to shore up any actual and perceived weaknesses.
With that, let’s evaluate the players’ performance so far this season:
Quarterback: A
Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy is Idaho’s best offensive player.
By the numbers, he’s ranked second in the Big Sky with 10 touchdown passes, is third in yards, and first in completion percentage.
McCoy also has taken care of the ball. He hasn’t thrown an interception since the Sept. 3 season opener at Washington State.
For a guy who was once considered to be in the back of the line in a four-person quarterback race, he isn’t playing like it.
Pass catchers: B+
Jermaine Jackson is second in the conference with 447 receiving yards. The other pass catchers haven’t disappointed either.
The Vandals have dealt with some injuries, losing tight end Alex Moore and wide receivers Jordan Dwyer and Terez Traynor. But Jackson, Hayden Hatten, Michael Graves and Connor Whitney all have played well and remained healthy.
Hatten and Whitney have been sure-handed, with Hatten having his best outing of the season Saturday against Northern Colorado with more than 130 yards receiving.
Offensive line: C-
The offensive line continues to get better each week after some early struggles.
Whether it was false start penalties or allowing McCoy to hit the ground, the hogs up front were getting beat.
But in the Vandals’ current three-game winning streak, McCoy has been sacked only twice. Conversely, he was sacked 10 times the first three games.
The offensive line also reshuffled a bit against the Bears, with Logan Floyd moving to center.
The run game has improved tenfold, with Idaho setting season-highs on the ground each of the past three weeks.
Running backs: B
The run game for Idaho has improved each week, and it might be because of offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner’s commitment it.
The Vandals seem to have a bright future at the spot with freshmen Elisha Cummings and Anthony Woods leading the way. The duo received a bulk of the workload against Northern Colorado, combining for 179 of Idaho’s 267 rushing yards.
Senior Roshaun Johnson has still got it but didn’t see much playing time until the fourth quarter, finishing with nine carries for 53 yards.
Defensive line: C-
The defensive line has combined for eight sacks and 10 of the team’s 20 quarterback hurries.
Sophomore Kemari Bailey is leading the charge with three sacks. Leo Tamba and Juliano Falaniko have struggled coming off the edge but have a combined four sacks and six quarterback hurries.
Linebackers: A
Idaho has two Power Five transfers playing at the spot, and it’s showing as they lead the team in tackles.
Former Washington State transfer Fa’avae Fa’avae has 48 tackles, good enough for second in the Big Sky. He also has a sack and a forced fumble.
Paul Moala, a Notre Dame transfer, has 25 tackles and has been awesome in pass coverage, reeling in two interceptions and two pass breakups.
Secondary: B+
The Vandals have 10 turnovers in five games — more than they had in all of 2021 — and the secondary has seven of them.
Tommy McCormick and Murvin Kenion III each have multiple turnovers and Marcus Harris has been a shutdown corner on the outside. He has a forced fumble, six pass breakups and is third on the team with 21 tackles.
Special teams: A
Ricardo Chavez is money, it’s that simple.
The Riverside City College transfer is 10-for-10 on field goals with a season-long of 44 yards.
In the punting game, he’s been OK, averaging 38 yards per punt, with a long of 58, and had two balls inside the 20-yard line.