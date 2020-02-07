MOSCOW — The Montana State women’s basketball team outrebounded Idaho by 19 and outscored the Vandals by eight in the final quarter to collect a 62-56 Big Sky Conference win on Thursday night at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho (13-7, 8-3) is nowl two games behind MSU (14-6, 10-1) in the league.
The Vandals were spearheaded by Gina Marxen, who put up 20 points and five assists. Lizzy Klinker chipped in 12 points and Beyonce Bea had 10.
MSU, which shot 58 percent in the fourth, put four in double figures. Darian White and Oliana Squires had 12 apiece.
“I thought our effort defensively on their energy was great, we really brought that end, except we didn’t finish possessions with rebounds,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “You can’t play great defense if you can’t rebound.”
UI forced the Bobcats into a season-high 21 turnovers, but committed 16 of its own and couldn’t make up for MSU’s 17-3 advantage on second-chance points.
The Vandals led by as many as five, late in the third quarter, after a 7-2 spurt highlighted by a pair of Lizzy Klinker jumpers within a minute of each other.
UI reclaimed the lead with just under three minutes to play before an 8-0 MSU spurt.
MONTANA STATE (14-6, 10-1)
Kuderer 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 1-6 2-2 4, Freije 2-8 5-6 10, White 5-8 0-0 12, Squires 5-13 1-2 12, Martell 3-6 2-2 11, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Braxton 4-5 1-2 9, Bad Bear 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 11-14 62.
IDAHO (13-7, 8-3)
Bea 4-9 0-0 10, N. Klinker 3-4 1-2 7, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Marxen 6-20 4-6 20, L. Klinker 6-14 0-0 12, Hadden 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 22-53 5-8 56.
Montana St. 17 14 10 21—62
Idaho 15 13 15 13—56
3-point goals — MSU 7-17 (Kuderer 0-1, Freije 1-2, White 2-3, Squires 1-4, Martell 3-5, Jackson 0-1, Bad Bear 0-1), UI 7-25 (Bea 2-5, Pulliam 0-1, Marxen 4-15, L. Klinker 0-2, Kirby 1-2). Rebounds — MSU 42 (White 7), UI 23 (N. Klinker 7). Assists — MSU 10 (Squires 6), UI 12 (Marxen 5). Total fouls — MSU 17, UI 16. Fouled out — none.
MEN’S BASKETBALLMSU 72, Idaho 50
BOZEMAN, Mon. — Idaho couldn’t come close to matching Montana’s efficiency in dropping a Big Sky Conference road game.
The Bobcats shot 60 percent to Idaho’s 36 percent, outrebounded the Vandals 39-20 and tallied 20 assists to UI’s nine.
Borja Fernandez collected 18 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (12-10, 6-5), while Trevon Allen had 19 points and three steals for Idaho (6-16, 2-9)
Amin Adamu added 16 points for the Bobcats and Harald Frey doled out eight assists. For UI, Damen Thacker proeuced 10 points and Gabe Quinnett came off the bench for three assists.
The Bobcats “bothered us defensively ... we didn’t get clean looks like we wanted to,” UI interim coach Zac Claus said. “We had a bad night defensively ... we’ve tried to hang our hat on defending.”
IDAHO (6-16, 2-9)
Blakney 1-2 0-0 2, Forrest 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 7-16 2-2 19, Fraser 2-5 3-6 7, Thacker 2-6 4-4 10, Quinnett 1-3 0-1 3, Wilson 1-5 1-2 3, Thiombane 1-3 2-2 4, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 0-1 0-2 0, Youngman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 12-19 50.
MONTANA ST. (12-10, 6-5)
Belo 5-8 0-1 10, Kirby 1-2 0-2 2, Ricketts 3-4 0-0 8, Adamu 7-9 1-2 16, Frey 2-5 2-2 7, Fernandez 7-8 2-3 18, Paulo 5-9 0-1 10, Hobbs 0-2 1-2 1, Bellach 0-1 0-0 0, Fleute 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-50 6-13 72.
Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-17 (Allen 3-7, Thacker 2-6, Quinnett 1-2, Dixon 0-1, Forrest 0-1), Montana St. 6-15 (Fernandez 2-2, Ricketts 2-3, Adamu 1-1, Frey 1-4, Hobbs 0-2, Paulo 0-3). Rebounds_Idaho 17 (Forrest 5), Montana St. 36 (Fernandez 8). Assists_Idaho 9 (Quinnett 3), Montana St. 20 (Frey 8). Total Fouls_Idaho 17, Montana St. 20. A_2,574 (8,455).
BASEBALLWSU picked 11th in Pac-12
The Washington State baseball team was picked to finish last as the conference announced its annual preseason coaches poll.
The Cougars tallied 13 points, three shy of 10th-place Utah.
Arizona State, which finished fifth in the conference a year ago, was selected to win the league. The Sun Devils return five All-Pac-12 players. UCLA, which set a school-record with 52 wins and earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, was picked second.
The Cougars finished 11-42-1 in 2019 and 3-26-1 in the league. They open the season with a three-game series at Cal State Bakersfield starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 14.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho signs eight
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s soccer team announced eight signees during the recent signing period.
Of note, the Vandals signed Lake City High’s Madalynn Lasher. She is a four-time All-5A Inland Empire League honoree and was named the MVP this past season. Lasher was an all-state honoree twice. She also plays for the Spokane Sounders on the club circuit.
“Maddy is a forward with unbelievable speed,” Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “When she gets going, she can blow by defenders with ease. Maddy is a unique talent because she can attack 1v1, but also can play back to goal. We believe Maddy has a high ceiling and has the potential to be an unstoppable threat on the soccer field.”
Idaho also signed Milana DesRosier from Tucson, Ariz.; Sara Evans and Maya Hamilton of San Diego; Ariel Loften from Benton City, Wash.; Alyssa Peters of Bremerton, Wash.; Margo Schoesler from Colbert, Wash.; and Kaitlyn Uemoto of Manoa, Hawaii.