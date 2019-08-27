MOSCOW — In April, four-year starting linebacker Kaden Elliss became the first Vandal drafted in seven years when New Orleans stole him in the seventh round.
He was a prime Big Sky defender, insuppressible off the edge, and one of Idaho football’s premier all-time defensemen. Needless to say, the Vandals will feel that departure in the box.
But don’t fret; they’re putting a premium on Ellisses and their like.
In truth, Idaho’s front seven didn’t lose much top to bottom, talentwise. True, two mainstay linebackers graduated — as did a D-lineman — and one backer transferred.
The Vandals are making up the difference with transfers of their own, and a deeper rotation underlined by blossoming youth and a bulk-speed merger, much like Kaden’s M.O. — since he was UI’s only consistent backfield threat in ’18.
He’s now vying for a role with the Saints. But as is the Vandals’ wont, in comes another Elliss, who might be the biggest story line of fall camp. Literally, too.
Noah Elliss, a 6-foot-4, 347-pound defensive tackle and former four-star Mississippi State commit, got eligible this summer. He’ll undoubtedly obstruct some lanes, if not completely devastate an O-line or two, or petrify some of the league’s signal-callers.
“The most raw talent on the D-line is Noah Elliss. That’s without a shadow of a doubt,” said D-tackle vet and vocal leader Rahsaan Crawford earlier in camp. “He has the intangibles, the stuff you can’t coach. The size, the wingspan, the speed, the athleticism, he has it.”
For Elliss, it’ll all be while playing for his father, D-line coach Luther Elliss — a former All-NFL D-tackle and 10-year pro — and lining up just a few yards away from his older brother, Christian, UI’s 233-pound strongside backer and quite possibly its top overall defender.
Put simply, “Christian looks good, really good. He’s great to the field,” defensive coordinator Mike Breske said, that latter tidbit highlighting how Christian slid back to his preferred spot. He operates at a breakneck pace, is sound in coverage and overall looks more at ease.
That bodes well. Bear in mind that Elliss led the team with 81 tackles and earned all-conference plaudits last year in the middle, where he wasn’t all that fluent.
“I’m just so happy; I’m back outside. It’s my spot and it’s where I love to play,” Elliss said. “Last year was a change, but luckily, Tre (Walker) stepped up.”
Walker, a sophomore and the clear-cut middle backer, plays as if his head were ablaze, but simultaneously enveloped in pillows. He reads lanes expeditiously and zips toward contact. His exercise of choice? Popping runners in one-on-one gap situations. He’s arguably UI’s most improved defender.
Walker’s weakside comrade will be junior-college product Jalan Jenkins, a slighter (210 pounds) backer enlisted for open-field tackling abilities. His reserve is 205-pound Brophy Prep (in Arizona) graduate Sully Shannon, whom coach Paul Petrino has singled out a couple of times as the Vandals’ most underrated asset.
“That kid’s a football player,” Petrino said. “He just shows up, and works his tail off every day and grinds.”
Juco product and former Memphis redshirt Robert Miller (204 pounds) — another solo-tackling specialist — will play behind Christian Elliss.
Last season, Charles Akanno backed up Kaden Elliss. Obviously, there was a drop-off, but Akanno kept it minimal. He’s listed at 247, but moves as fluidly as a 220-pounder. He might be UI’s hardest-hitting of the front seven, and its most agile on the line.
He fits the Vandals’ intents: Don’t be fooled by run-pass options, stifle running quarterbacks with solid edge play and get a pass-rush going, something UI toiled with last year.
“We want a quicker D-line. That’s ’cause of the offenses this day and age,” Akanno said. “One of the main things: We gotta rush the passer and contain in this league.”
Flanking him is Boise State transfer Kayode Rufai (6-4, 260), a swifter, lengthier end than in years past because of aforementioned speed desires. Rufai’s been commended for his RPO work, and he and Akanno complement each other nicely. One of them is apt to lead UI in sacks in 2019.
“Kayode’s playing extremely well,” Luther Elliss said. “I call him the ‘quiet assassin.’”
Frosh Coleman Johnson (6-0, 245) and JC transfer Leo Tamba (6-1, 236) will rep as edge-rushing reserves.
Inside, there’s a multi-man rotation for freshness. Luther Elliss plans on sending in interior subs every four plays, considering UI’s ’18 opponents aimed to wear down the big guys.
Along with Noah Elliss is Santa Rosa College transfer Jonah Kim, a 6-3, 353-pounder — Kim and Elliss are the third- and fifth-heaviest Big Sky players, but they’re not just pluggers; they’ve got some mobility.
Even with notable D-tackles Dylan Beeler (unspecified), Cam Townsend (leg) and Vei Tomasi (knee) out indefinitely, the Vandals aren’t worried about depth. The reliable Crawford, a nine-game starter, shed 30 pounds in the offseason, and fine-tuned Nate DeGraw (6-3, 269) is making a case to start.
“To have that mass, and honestly, the athletic ability (on the D-line), that’s really encouraging,” Luther Elliss said.
