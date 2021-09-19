Oregon State and Idaho hadn’t faced each other on the football field in 15 years, but Saturday’s result was eerily reminiscent of their previous meeting in 2006.
A banged up Idaho team limped into Reser Stadium and never really stood a chance against the Beavers en route to a second consecutive blowout loss in Corvallis, Ore. OSU won 42-0 and has outscored UI 80-0 in their past two contests.
“Oregon State did a really good job,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “They kicked our butt, so I definitely would say they were a good team and we didn’t play good enough.”
The Vandals (1-2) started with a 17-yard run by freshman running back Elisha Cummings and drove all the way to the OSU 31-yard line on a drive piloted by senior quarterback Mike Beaudry.
But Beaudry was hit as he threw on fourth-and-2 and the Vandals turned it over on downs for what would be the first of four failed attempts in five fourth-down tries on the day.
OSU quarterback Nolan Chance and the Beavers (2-1) assembled a 69-yard drive capped by an 18-yard touchdown catch by Tyjon Lindsey, and the rout was on.
The Beavers scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters, and Idaho didn’t get into the red zone until a Tyrese Dedmon interception late in the third quarter.
The Vandals advanced all the way to the 2 before turning it over on downs on a CJ Jordan pass to Mekhi Stevenson that was caught out of bounds.
The Vandals were forced to play the game without five key players who were banged up in Idaho’s loss last week to Indiana.
Starting running back Roshaun Johnson, starting tight end Connor Whitney, leading receiver Hayden Hatten, starting receiver Cutrell Haywood and monster defensive lineman Noah Elliss all missed the game, although none are expected to be out for the season.
“I think it hurt us not having Noah Elliss for sure,” Petrino said. “That hurt us against the run. … Indiana was a big physical team and we just got some guys banged up, so all those guys got hurt in that game.”
Without their top targets available, Beaudry and Jordan combined for only 84 passing yards and Jordan had two passess bounce off his intended target into awaiting Beaver hands for interceptions.
Jordan at times flashed his running potential by scrambling for first downs or spinning around OSU defenders. He finished with a team-high 55 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
Big sophomore running back Aundre Carter also offered a small spark coming in late in the game. He had 38 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and carried the ball on UI’s only converted fourth-down attempt. Carter also did the lead-blocking on a 15-yard Jordan run in the third quarter.
“I think Aundre Carter was a bright spot,” Petrino said. “I thought he ran hard, did some good things. (Receiver) Terez (Traynor) made a couple big plays, but just overall as a group we definitely need to improve.”
Idaho largely had no answer for OSU on defense. The Beavers piled up 438 yards of total offense one week after UI held Indiana to just 338.
OSU running back B.J. Baylor had a pair of rushing touchdowns to improve to an Football Bowl Subdivision-best seven on the season. His 69 rushing yards led OSU’s 248 as a team.
The Vandals go into a much-needed bye week this week as they prepare for UC Davis and the start of Big Sky Conference play Oct. 2.
“All the goals that we wanted when the season started are still there,” Petrino said. “So we just need to have two great weeks of practice and get better and get ready to go down to UC Davis and get a win.”
Idaho 0 0 0 0 — 0Oregon St. 14 14 14 0 — 42
First Quarter
OSU: Lindsey 18 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 7:37.
OSU: Baylor 4 run (Hayes kick), 1:36.
Second Quarter
OSU: Fenwick 9 run (Hayes kick), 11:05.
OSU: Quitoriano 2 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 1:16.
Third Quarter
OSU: Flemings 30 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 10:51.
OSU: Baylor 2 run (Hayes kick), 5:39.
A: 26,797.
UI OSU
First downs 14 23
Total Net Yards 196 438
Rushes-yards 35-112 39-248
Passing 84 190
Punt Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoff Returns 2-32 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-17 2-19
Comp-Att-Int 13-25-2 17-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-13
Punts 3-44.0 1-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-70 5-51
Time of Possession 27:33 32:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, Jordan 15-58, Carter 9-38, Cummings 8-15, Romano 1-9, Beaudry 2-(minus 8). Oregon St., Baylor 11-69, Lowe 9-68, Fenwick 7-59, Nolan 4-21, Newell 3-15, Alfieri 1-12, Shannon 2-4, Noyer 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING: Idaho, Jordan 8-17-2-47, Beaudry 5-8-0-37. Oregon St., Nolan 14-19-0-175, Vidlak 2-3-0-8, Noyer 1-3-1-7.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Traynor 5-38, M.Noil 3-25, Romano 2-14, Cummings 2-4, L.Kendall 1-3. Oregon St., Musgrave 3-40, Quitoriano 3-14, Beason 2-16, Harrison 2-9, Flemings 1-30, Tongue 1-24, Lindsey 1-18, Bradford 1-17, Bolden 1-14, Dunmore 1-4, Spencer 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Stars of the game
Oregon State quarterback CHANCE NOLAN only had 175 yards passing, but the sophomore completed 73.7 percent of his passes, tossed three touchdowns and avoided Idaho’s pass rush most of the day. Beavers running back B.J. BAYLOR added a pair of rushing touchdowns to improve his total to seven. His 69 yards led OSU, which racked up 248 yards rushing. The injury-riddled Vandals got a slight boost late in the game from running back AUNDRE CARTER, who averaged 4.2 yards per carry and a big fourth-down conversion in the fourth quarter. The big 250-pounder also was seen lead-blocking for quarterback CJ JORDAN.
Key plays
Oregon State forced a turnover on downs on its own 31-yard line on Idaho’s first drive of the game — the closest Vandals would get to scoring until late in the contest. Then, the Beavers marched 69 yards for a touchdown on an 18-yard catch by Tyjon Lindsey from Nolan. It was all OSU from there.
Up next
The Vandals open Big Sky Conference play at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at UC Davis.