Idaho running back Anthony Woods, left, runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Northern Colorado defensive back Dustin Johnson defends during the third quarter of am Oct. 1 Big Sky Conference football game at the Kibbie Dome. The last time the Vandals beat Montana in the Little Brown Stein rivalry game, another Anthony, Anthony Tenner had a big day running the ball. Idaho hopes Woods has a huge day on the ground when it plays the Grizzlies at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Big Sky Conference foes Montana and Idaho will face off in the 88th Little Brown Stein game at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

While the Vandals lead the all-time series 55-30-2, the Grizzlies have dominated in recent years, winning the previous seven meetings dating back to 2000.

