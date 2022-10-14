Idaho running back Anthony Woods, left, runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Northern Colorado defensive back Dustin Johnson defends during the third quarter of am Oct. 1 Big Sky Conference football game at the Kibbie Dome. The last time the Vandals beat Montana in the Little Brown Stein rivalry game, another Anthony, Anthony Tenner had a big day running the ball. Idaho hopes Woods has a huge day on the ground when it plays the Grizzlies at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Big Sky Conference foes Montana and Idaho will face off in the 88th Little Brown Stein game at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
While the Vandals lead the all-time series 55-30-2, the Grizzlies have dominated in recent years, winning the previous seven meetings dating back to 2000.
The first game between the teams took place in 1903, with Idaho winning that one 28-0.
Here is a deeper look at the numbers:
15 percent
Idaho’s last win against Montana was a 33-30 decision on Nov. 13, 1999, on the road, 8,371 days, or a little more than 23 years, ago.
Only 15 percent of Idaho’s current roster were alive for that victory. In the win, Montana quarterback Drew Miller threw it 50 times and was picked off twice.
Idaho won on the back of its run game. The Vandals carried the ball 43 times for 229 yards. The leading rusher was Anthony Tenner, who had 18 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns.
Registering two turnovers and pounding the rock with a running back with the first name of ‘Anthony’ seems pretty familiar to the current group of Vandals.
Different location
Of the 87 meetings between the two teams, 84 of them have been played in either Moscow or Missoula, Mont., but three of them have been played elsewhere.
Two games were played at Washington State’s Martin Stadium (now Gesa Field) in Pullman in 1970 and 2000, and one game was played in Boise in 1961.
The year 2000 was Idaho’s final one in the Big West Conference before moving to the Sun Belt Conference, and just had one game at the Kibbie Dome that year because of the NCAA’s minimum seating requirement. In order for the Vandals to compete in Division I-A (now the Football Bowl Subdivision) at the time, they had to meet the seating requirement, which was 30,000. The Kibbie Dome’s capacity was (and still is) 16,000, so the Cougars allowed Idaho to play at Martin. Idaho and Montana split the two games.
The reason behind the meeting at the old Bronco Stadium at Boise Junior College in 1961 was because of alumni.
In the 1960s, Idaho used to play occasional games in Boise thanks to a large alumni base in the southern part of the state. The Vandals came out on top in that one, 16-14.
Records
When two teams have faced off more than 80 times, there are bound to be records that are hard to break. Here are just a few of them:
The largest margin of victory belongs to Idaho, which routed Montana 42-0 on Sept. 27, 1980. The Vandals also had the second-largest margin of victory when they trounced the Grizzlies 40-0 on Oct. 12, 1923.
On the topic of shutouts, there have been 17 of them in the history of the game, with Idaho notching 12 of them.
The longest win streak in the series belongs to the Vandals, who won eight straight from 1951-59. Idaho outscored Montana 158-46 in that span. If the Grizzlies come away victorious this week, they will tie that mark.
The rivalry took a 13-year hiatus before coming back in 2018 when Idaho returned to the Big Sky.