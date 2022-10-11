Idaho Vandals defensive backs Tommy McCormick (18) and Mathias Bertram (31) tackle Northern Colorado Bears wide receiver Kassidy Woods (9) during the third quarter of a Big Sky Conference football game at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday.
One of the many respectable things about Idaho coach Jason Eck and his staff is their ability to balance expectations and reality.
The Vandals are preparing for their biggest regular season game in quite some time against the No. 2 ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision — Montana.
This year, there’s much more on the line than just a Little Brown Stein, at least for the Vandals. A win for Idaho will officially put it on the map as a playoff contender.
However, Eck and the rest of Idaho’s coaching staff know they have to put together a near-perfect game plan and limit self-inflicted wounds in order to win this one.
That also applies for the rest of the season. These last six games will make or break an Idaho team as it tries to reach the postseason.
Here are some things to watch for:
Top 5
Idaho’s game at noon Saturday at Montana won’t be its only matchup against a top-five FCS team. It’ll also face fifth-ranked Sacramento State on Oct. 29 on the road.
Idaho will have a game in between the two Big Sky powerhouses, facing Portland State at home on Oct. 22.
Eck and the boys have shown numerous times that they’ve been steering the ship in the right direction. Idaho has won three straight for the first time since 2009 and hung tough with two Power Five teams. Hanging tough with the Grizzlies and Hornets might not give them a playoff bid, but earning one win will leave a huge impression.
Bottom 5
The main thing the Vandals have proven in 2022 is that they’re not a doormat to the rest of the Big Sky Conference anymore.
While facing Montana and Sacramento State nearly back-to-back and on the road is a tough ask, four out of their final six games are against the bottom of the Big Sky.
Idaho’s final three games of the season are against Eastern Washington, UC Davis, and Idaho State. All three teams are currently tied at the bottom of the conference with no conference wins and just one win overall.
Those three games, along with a matchup against Portland State, which is a winnable game, will give Idaho a shot at finishing the season 7-4, which could still be good enough to earn it a spot at the postseason.
From standing in line to VIP
A lot can be said about Idaho’s season so far — some good, some bad — but the best thing to come out of this season so far is that it’s still alive and, in the hunt, for everything.
Montana is going to be a big game and it’ll take a perfect game for the Vandals to win. They’ll have another big-time opponent two weeks later against Sacramento State.
However, if Idaho keeps winning games it’s supposed to and hangs tough in the games it’s not necessarily supposed to win, and maybe even sneaks a victory, it has an inside track to the playoffs. Imagine saying that to a Vandals fan last year.