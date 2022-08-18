Last season’s Idaho women’s soccer team was a tale of two halves. The Vandals started the season 8-2-2 before losing three consecutive matches against Big Sky foes Sacramento State, Portland State and Montana.
Idaho finished the regular season with wins against Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington before losing to Weber State in the Big Sky tournament to end the season 10-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in conference play.
The Vandals hope to continue to build off last year’s start at 7 p.m. today when they begin this season against UC San Diego in La Jolla, Calif.
“You learn from all your seasons,” fifth-year coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “And I think our team learned with (having) a great start, then it being an up-and-down season but still being competitive. I think for us, we’re really focused on ourselves. I think we’ll go beat some teams, but I think we’re just trying to use this time to build ourselves.”
Self-improvement is a big key.
“Going the full 90 minutes” is a point of emphasis the players have invoked, especially among team captains Savannah Foster and Maddy Lasher.
“Just the fact that we often had difficulties in starting games the way we finished them was kind of representative in our season last year,” said Foster, a senior midfielder who tallied five goals in 2021. “We started the season really strong and then kind of dropped off when it really mattered. And so, I think we’re really focusing on that this year and trying to learn from those mistakes.”
Building team chemistry will be crucial, particularly since Idaho has brought in five transfers along with eight true or redshirt freshmen.
“We’ve just been trying to keep open arms to everybody,” said Lasher, a junior forward who finished with four goals and three assists a year ago. “Everybody’s coming from different places as freshmen and transfers. We’re trying to keep the culture the same. We’re trying to get everybody on the same page, which I think we’re doing a really good job because that’s just how this team has always been.”
The transfers are junior defender Makenzie Burks (Western Washington), sophomore midfielder Annika Farley (University of Portland), sophomore forward Kylie Hummel (Saint Mary’s), sophomore midfielder Jayd Sprague (San Francisco) and sophomore forward Kyla Tucker (Temple).
Lasher thinks the players already have formed a close bond.
“I think the strength is honestly the bond we all have between each other,” Lasher said. “Even my club and high school teams, I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team where everybody is this close and everybody just loves to be around everybody.”
The Vandals are experienced in the front and a little green in goal. Clevenger is hoping that experience will turn into a winning season.
“I think we return a lot of our attacking players,” Clevenger said, noting almost all of the goal scoring is back. “So we have a lot of experienced attacking players that I think can contribute and help us produce and I think we added some really talented transfers, as well. So (part of it) is getting everybody integrated together. But definitely that returning attacking group is going to be something we lean on.”