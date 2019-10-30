VANDAL NOTES
MOSCOW — The 2-6 record doesn’t indicate it, but Cal Poly’s football team can furnish a troublesome matchup for opponents ill-prepared to combat its rare offensive scheme.
But there’s good news for Idaho — it had an extra week to get healthier and ready itself for the Mustangs’ slippery triple option, which will surface at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Vandals (3-5, 1-3 Big Sky) stage a contest at the Kibbie Dome with Cal Poly (Pluto TV).
As for positive aspect No. 2 — UI coach Paul Petrino is a student of the option. It’s what he ran as a two-time NAIA Division II All-American quarterback for Carroll College in the late 1980s.
It’s also what Petrino’s late father, Bob Petrino Sr., prided his Fighting Saints teams on during a 28-year tenure as the top guy in Helena, Mont.
“That’s what I grew up around my whole life,” the seventh-year Vandals coach said.
So it wasn’t surprising when Petrino didn’t need a second to think when asked of the keys to defending Cal Poly’s second-ranked Big Sky rushing attack, which goes for 236 yards per game.
The fullback, Duy Tran-Sampson, leads the league in rushing with 756 yards. He’s replacing Poly mainstay Joe Protheroe, a three-time All-American, and the Mustangs lean on the new guy about as heavily.
“You can’t let the fullback kill you on 4-yard gains, play after play after play, or they’ll just milk the clock and stay on the field forever,” Petrino said of UI’s top priority.
Thanks in large part to Tran-Sampson, Cal Poly almost upset top-10 Montana State in overtime Oct. 5, then nearly upended North Dakota, which was ranked at the time, on Oct. 19.
Prepping for the Mustangs can be arduous — they seldom give off presnap hints, forcing opponents to stay disciplined and never shirk coverage responsibilities. Naturally, their undersized O-line cuts, an old-school low block that’s only routine among a handful of Division I teams.
“(Referees) don’t let them do it as much downfield, which probably hurts it,” Petrino said. “(You) definitely gotta work on protecting your legs and shedding (on the defensive line).”
The performance of Idaho’s defensive box is crucial. Fortunately, it’s a heralded position group that’s performed well against run-heavy foes, particularly its linebacking corps.
It’ll need reserve juco transfer buck linebacker Leo Tamba to continue his commendable play from Oct. 19 in a 45-21 win against Idaho State, during which he had two sacks, one resulting in a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown. Star buck Charles Akanno will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury he suffered against the Bengals.
“I think (Tamba) can do a lot of similar things to what Chuck (Akanno) did,” said D-line coach Luther Elliss, who’s been using padded props to simulate cut blocks. “Overall, I think the defense has more confidence; guys are starting to understand and execute what we’re asking them to do.”
This week, UI’s defensive front has been implored to “play low,” or else “they’re gonna expose you and you’re gonna get buried 5 or 6 yards down the field,” Elliss said.
But overarchingly, Tuesday afternoon’s word was “discipline” for a defense that had a lot of it in its handling of ISU. The goal is less following the ball, and more staying glued to a specific player and never cheating up — or, assuming too much.
“You can’t go, ‘Oh, I have the fullback, but I’m gonna jump out and take the QB,’ because that’s when it’s a 10-yard gain,” said strongside linebacker Christian Elliss, who ran the option as a high school quarterback. “It’s a disciplined offense, and you have to play disciplined defense to stop it.”
Or, as Petrino puts it — the defense can’t follow the “magic of the fakes.” Don’t track the ball, pursue a specific player, each of whom has a defender assigned.
It’s a good thing the Vandals have a sizable front coming off their best game of the year, and players like Christian Elliss and middle linebacker Tre Walker, two of the Big Sky’s most disciplined who are among the top 10 in the conference in tackles.
It’s also a good thing Petrino’s been passing out “tips and tricks” — Christian Elliss said — from his triple-option days on how to defend an offense the likes of which this UI roster’s never met before.
“It’s our head coach — we’re tough, that’s our mantra,” said Christian Elliss, who’ll split time at SLB and as an edge-rusher. “We’re gonna hit, and hit hard, and not back down from a hit.”
GETTING HEALTHY? All quarterbacks practiced Tuesday, minus junior Colton Richardson, who led UI’s offense efficiently against ISU. Richardson suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of that game. Petrino said he’s day-to-day, and will be the starter if he’s healthy by Saturday.
If Richardson were to play against Cal Poly, he would not be able to redshirt this season, and therefore save his junior year for 2020.
Receiver Jeff Cotton had let slip on Oct. 19 that the Idaho State game was likely Richardson's last. Evidently, Petrino isn't committed to the idea.
“We’ll know more Thursday, but there’s a good chance that they all could be available,” Petrino said. “If Colton’s available, he’ll probably start out first, you know, because of the way he played last week.”
Standout freshman running back Aundre Carter practiced as well, while Roshaun Johnson did not. Petrino said Carter’s chances of playing against Cal Poly are “great.” Guard Conner Vrba and safety Davontae Ginwright again did not participate.
SECONDARY BOUNCEBACK — In discussing a defensive aspect he’s most proud of, Christian Elliss chose not to highlight his position group, but jumped at the chance to give props to the defensive backs.
The UI secondary, which finished last year in the league cellar in efficiency and yards allowed, sits at No. 3 in the Big Sky with 231 passing yards allowed per game, and sixth in efficiency (132.5). As a whole, the Vandals are fifth in total defense (417.2 yards per game)
“The way they’ve shown up these last few games, and the way they’ve transitioned from last year, I’m so proud of them,” Elliss said.
They’ve intercepted three balls — one more than all of 2018 — and scored three touchdowns, one after Tamba’s sack.
Against Cal Poly, they’ll need to not be fooled by backfield “eye candy,” safety Sedrick Thomas said. Mustang receiver J.J. Koski is fourth in the league with 684 yards. Oftentimes, Poly establishes the run, lures defensive backs in, then takes shots over the top to its only consistent pass-catcher.
“They’re a team that runs the ball a lot, so when they pass, it’s usually when teams get caught loafing in the backfield,” Thomas said. Loafing means getting complacent. “You gotta be disciplined with your eyes.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.