Vandals hang with Bulldogs of SEC

MOSCOW — It was Idaho’s first time facing a team from the Southeastern Conference, but the Vandal soccer team didn’t appear to be fazed by their foes from Starkville, Miss., Sunday at the Kibbie Dome.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs scored a pair of first-half goals and held on to defeat Idaho 2-1 in a gritty nonconference showdown in front of about 200 fans.
“Their physicality and athleticism, I think those are two things that are just going to prepare us (for league play),” Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “I told the team we’re probably not going to see another team that athletic, so when you can hang and hold your own and actually control the ball, that just gives you confidence going forward.”
It wasn’t until the final minute of the game that Idaho finally penetrated the stout MSU defense led by senior Gabby English (six saves).
The ball found Idaho midfielder Maddie Haas in the MSU box and the sophomore from Lewiston slotted the ball to forward Myah Merino, who tucked it just inside the far post with six seconds left in the game.
“On the coaching staff, we were talking (about how) we deserve a goal,” Clevenger said. “I wish it would’ve come a little bit earlier and could’ve built off that, but nonetheless it’s always good to see the ball go in the back of the net.”
Early on, Mississippi State (3-1) showed why it was an NCAA tournament team a year ago. The Bulldogs controlled most of the possession for the game’s first 20 minutes and scored their first goal on a rebound by Andrea Tyrrell in the 15th minute.
“Coming into the game we knew they were going to be a really strong opponent, but we came out controlling the tempo which is what we wanted to do,” Mississippi State coach James Armstrong said.
After the first goal, Idaho (2-2) settled in on defense, but the Bulldogs stole another goal just before halftime off another rebound, this time by Hailey Farrington-Bentil. MSU took a 2-0 lead into the locker room.
“That was nice, but they say 2-0 is the most dangerous score in soccer,” Armstrong said. “The old cliche. So we were happy to get the goal, clearly, but it allowed me as a coach to really get the girls focused to make sure we didn’t come out slow in the second half.”
Idaho stuck around in the second half with solid defense by freshman goalkeeper Avrie Fox (nine saves), tough play from its backline and increased opportunities in the attacking front.
The Vandals tallied eight of their 13 shots in the second half, while limiting the Bulldogs to four (15 total).
Junior midfielder Kaysie Bruce was particularly dangerous with three of Idaho’s seven shots on goal.
“When she’s on, she can turn the game,” Clevenger said of the Gig Harbor, Wash., product. “She’s good back-to-goal and can turn players but then she can also run at players as well with her pace.
“She did a good job of creating some attack for us today.”
Clevenger said the showing will be a confidence booster for Idaho going forward.
“We just need to kind of fine-tune some details in the back and obviously in the attacking period we need a little bit more dangerous opportunities, but other than that I think there were some large parts where we were the better team,” he said.
Up next
Idaho will try for its first home win when it plays host to Seattle U. at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kibbie Dome. Idaho was 6-0-1 in the Dome last season, but stands at 0-2 so far with losses to Boise State and MSU.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.