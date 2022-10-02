MOSCOW — In a first half that saw three lead changes, it seemed like Northern Colorado and Idaho were preparing for a Big Sky Conference slobber knocker.
However, the Vandals came out in the second half and scored 24 consecutive points to seal a 55-35 homecoming victory before 10,759 fans at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.
“They came out ready to play,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “I knew they were going to be good on offense and they really started to sell out to stop the run at least early.”
The win against Northern Colorado marks the Vandals’ third win in a row. The last time Idaho won three straight was in 2009.
How did they do it? By being balanced on offense. They finished with 560 yards, a season-high, with 262 on the ground and 298 through the air — both also are season-highs.
“I thought the offense was awesome all night,” Eck said. “Props to the offensive staff for coming out and putting together a good plan.”
Here are some takeaways:
Balance
Idaho (3-2, 2-0) ran the ball 39 times and threw it 27, making it hard for Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1) to figure out what it was doing.
The most impressive feat the Vandals have shown so far this season is offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner’s commitment to the run game.
The Vandals ended the first quarter with just 17 yards on the ground. Having a young and talented quarterback like Gevani McCoy might have some clamoring for him to pass the ball, but he refused to abandon the run, and it paid off.
For the third week in a row, Idaho set a season-high on the ground. What makes it more impressive was the Vandals reshuffled their offensive line, playing Logan Floyd at center instead of at left tackle.
“Our o-line really ran them down,” Eck said. “I thought it would help us not get as many false start penalties also and it really paid off.”
Freshman Anthony Woods had a season-high 17 carries for 96 yards and a score to lead the ground attack. Fellow freshman Elisha Cummings also got his fair share of the workload with seven carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown.
“We just did a better job of spreading things out and went away from our two tight end sets,” Eck said. “(Cummings) is probably our best pass-catching back and I think he has a ton of upside when he’s in the backfield.”
As for the passing game, McCoy continues to look good. He was 22-of-27 passing for 298 yards with four scores, all season bests.
“He’s playing like a first-team all-conference quarterback,” Eck said. “They don’t give that award out every two weeks so he’s gotta keep playing.”
30-minute push
The Vandals’ second half was as dominant a showing as they’ve had on offense, and the defense did their part.
Paul Moala notched Idaho’s first turnover in the third quarter to extend UI’s streak to five consecutive games with a takeaway. Murvin Kenion III added another interception during the fourth quarter to bring the Vandals’ turnover total to 10.
“We challenged them and I think they really played well,” Eck said. “That was an offensive team so I was really impressed with what they did tonight.”
Idaho’s front seven also was able to get pressure on UNC quarterback Dylan McCaffery, sacking him twice.
On offense, Hayden Hatten and McCoy connected for a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He scored another touchdown the next drive, that time from eight yards out.
Hatten led the Vandals in receiving, catching eight balls for 131 yards. Jermaine Jackson also had more than 100 yards. The pair are the first Vandals’ receiver duo to have 100 yards apiece since 2017.
A statement victory
McCaffery found Elijiah Dotson for a 10-yard score to cut the Vandals’ lead to 31-28 to start the second half.
Idaho responded by driving 75 yards in four plays, ending with the Hatten 35-yard touchdown. The Bears wouldn’t score again until 51 seconds remaining.
It’s the first time the Vandals have won their first two conference games since 2009.
It was obvious from the turnout, the fans also are optimistic, as the Vandals now have a week off before playing Montana (5-0, 2-0), the second-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision, at noon Oct. 15.
“I mean what a crowd tonight,” Eck said. “The boosters, alumni, and locals really stepped up and I think they helped us.”
N. Colorado 6 14 8 7 — 35Idaho 10 14 21 10 — 55
First Quarter
UI: Jackson 26 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 13:25.
UNC: Afari 14 run (kick blocked), 9:04.
UI: FG Chavez 21, :40.
Second Quarter
UNC: Arrington 31 pass from McCaffrey (Bale kick), 7:19.
UI: Cummings 27 run (Chavez kick), 4:12.
UNC: Dotson 2 run (Bale kick), 1:21.
UI: Cummings 25 run (Chavez kick), :35.
Third Quarter
UI: Woods 15 run (Chavez kick), 10:35.
UNC: Dotson 8 pass from McCaffrey (Arrington pass from McCaffrey), 6:43.
UI: Hatten 35 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 5:08.
UI: Hatten 9 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), :36.
Fourth Quarter
UI: Cummings 12 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 07:49
UI: FG Chavez 39, 05:02
UNC: Arrington 11 pass from Sirmon (Bale kick), 00:51.
A: 10,759.
UNC UI
First downs 25 30
Rushes-yards 30-97 39-262
Passing 301 298
Comp-Att-Int 19-29-2 22-27-0
Return Yards 27 20
Punts-Avg. 3-39.7 1-34.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-Yards 6-32 4-47
Time of Possession 25:41 34:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: N. Colorado, El. Dotson 17-77, Da. Afari 7-44, Tr. Graham Jr. 1-0, Dy. McCaffrey 5-(minus 24). Idaho, An. Woods 17-96, El. Cummings 7-78, Ro. Johnson 9-53, Ge. McCoy 4-18, Ni. Romano 1-9, CJ. Jordan 1-8.
PASSING: N. Colorado, Dy. McCaffrey 17-26-2-264, Ja. Sirmon 2-3-0-37. Idaho, Ge. McCoy 22-27-0-298.
RECEIVING: N. Colorado, Ty. Arrington 4-56, No. Ford 2-53, Da. Afari 2-52, El. Dotson 4-49, Ka. Woods 2-42, Tr. Graham Jr. 3-37, Al. Pell 2-12. Idaho, Ha. Hatten 8-131, Je. Jackson 6-101, Co. Whitney 3-39, El. Cummings 2-15, Te. Traynor 2-9, An. Woods 1-3.
Idaho 55, N. Colorado 35
Stars of the game
GEVANI McCOY finished 22-of-27 passing for 298 yards and four scores, all career-high for the redshirt freshman. ELISHA CUMMINGS had 83 yards on just seven carries and had three total scores. LEO TAMBA finished with a quarterback hit, a half a sack and five total tackles.
Key plays
Paul Moala picked off Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffery in the third quarter to extend Idaho’s turnover streak to five games. ... Cummings ran the ball 25 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the day in the second quarter, putting Idaho ahead 24-20. The Vandals didn’t trail the rest of the game. ... McCoy connected with Hayden Hatten for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, kickstarting a run that saw Idaho score 24 consecutive points.
Up next
Idaho (3-2, 2-0) will have a bye this week, then travel to Missoula, Mont., to face the FCS’ second-ranked team, Montana (5-0, 2-0) at noon Oct. 15.