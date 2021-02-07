MOSCOW — When Sydney Gandy nonverbally thanked Idaho teammate Rylee Alexander for setting her up for a 3-pointer in the second quarter, she wasn’t blowing smoke.
Here’s what Alexander had accomplished in the previous 33 seconds: a high-reaching steal, two offensive rebounds and, yes, an alert pass to Gandy on the perimeter.
Swish.
The free-wheeling Vandals finished with a characteristic 12 long-range baskets Saturday, but a bevy of less glamorous feats played a key role in their 85-56 win against Eastern Washington in a Big Sky women’s basketball game at fan-free Memorial Gym. It was Idaho’s fifth win in a row and its eighth in nine games.
How’s this for a stat? The Vandals outscored their arch-rivals 27-2 in second-chance points.
“That’s impressive,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “That’s awesome.”
It wasn’t just Alexander, a backup guard-post who averages 2.5 points per game. It was everyone.
A choppy rhythm prevailed early as officials called four fouls in the first 1:06 and the two teams repeatedly misfired from point-blank range. The Vandals eventually found a flow and Gandy wound up with 21 points and four 3s. Meanwhile, Idaho did plenty of yeoman’s work in building a 35-26 halftime lead.
“Definitely it was rocky at first — we weren’t making shots, especially me,” Gandy said. “I think we all stopped thinking so much. We just started to play and everything fell into place.”
The Vandals (11-5, 10-2 Big Sky) crafted their second convincing win vs. EWU (6-11, 5-7) in three days, even as they afforded the Eagles a ray of hope during the third quarter.
Impressive UI grad transfer Gabi Harrington, who had scored 13 points in the first half and finished with 16, hit a cold stretch and Eastern sliced its deficit 43-38 on Grace Kirscher’s 3.
Then came a timeout, then an Idaho barrage. Sophomore post Beyonce Bea piled up seven points in two minutes as the Vandals went on a 25-6, nine-minute tear.
“Look,” Newlee said he told his players during that timeout, “we’ve got two ways to go right now. We’ve really got to lock it down and get back to playing hard-nosed defense and keeping them off the glass.”
Oh, they did. The rebound differential wound up 45-29 overall and 17-5 on offense. Bea grabbed 11 rebounds to go with her 19 points and every Vandal who took the court notched at least two boards.
Maisie Burnham, Eastern’s top scorer this season, tallied 14 points, but Harrington and others held her to eight until garbage time.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (6-11, 5-7)
Burnham 4-7 6-6 14, Kirscher 4-14 0-0 10, A. Alexander 4-6 0-0 0, Dick 1-3 0-0 2, Cunill 1-3 0-0 2, Jung 3-7 0-0 8, Dickie 3-6, 0-0 7, Schaplow 2-3 0-0 5, Knowles 0-3 0-0 0, Reese 0-1 0-0 0, Van Buren 0-1 0-0 0, Fossen 0-0 0-0. Totals 22-54 6-8 56.
IDAHO (11-5, 10-2)
Gandy 7-13 3-6 21, Bea 8-15 3-3 19, Harrington 6-17 0-0 16, Marxen 2-8 0-0 6, Klinker 0-0 1-2 1, Atchley 2-6 2-2 7, R. Alexander 3-6 0-0 6, Carlson 2-2 2-2 6, King 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-71 11-15 85.
Eastern Washington 13 12 15 15—56
Idaho 17 19 22 27—75
3-point goals — Eastern Washington 6-16 (Jung 2-3, Kirscher 2-7, Schaplow 1-1, Dickie 1-2, Dick 0-1, Reese 0-1, Van Buren 0-1), Idaho 12-36 (Gandy 4-9, Harrington 4-12, Marxen 2-7, Atchley 1-1, King 1-4, R. Alexander 0-1, Bea 0-2). Rebounds — Eastern Washington 29 (A. Alexander 6), Idaho 45 (Bea 11). Assists — Eastern Washington 7 (A. Alexander 3), Idaho 15 (Marxen 4).
