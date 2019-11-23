Vandals find more nuggets to play for

In 2017, it would’ve been hard to imagine Idaho’s football team posting back-to-back losing seasons in its reintroduction as a member of the Big Sky Conference.
At the end of 2018, it would’ve been hard to think the next year could get any worse.
The Vandals (4-7, 2-5 Big Sky), although clearly improved in certain areas, need a win at 1 p.m. Pacific today at the Walkup Skydome against Northern Arizona (Pluto TV 539) to match their final league record from last year, a disesteemed season widely regarded as one of the program’s worst.
A year after finishing ninth in the Big Sky, Idaho could do as well as seventh, or as bad as 12th, pending other results.
“Are you gonna go out and lay an egg ’cause it’s the last game of the season and you don’t wanna practice or you don’t wanna compete anymore because you can’t compete past the season?” UI defensive tackle Rahsaan Crawford has asked his teammates. “Or, are you gonna go out and attack it, just because it’s another situation, another opportunity to overcome adversity?”
Idaho and NAU (4-7, 2-5) could use a fair showing to slightly assuage slumping fan bases and send out a few outstanding seniors with a victory — and potentially provide them another look from NFL scouts.
Lumberjack quarterback Case Cookus, an All-American and Walter Payton Award watch list player, leads the NAU program all-time in passing yards, and currently sits at the top of the Football Championship Subdivision with 3,664. He’s been hailed by several NFL draft publications as the classification’s most pro-ready signal caller.
“He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since he’s been playing,” seventh-year UI coach Paul Petrino said.
Cookus, a sixth-year senior who’s missed two years with shoulder injuries, has been the Jacks’ only constant in a season defined by at least half a dozen defensive departures and several more injuries, and a fickle rushing game.
UI’s secondary trudged through a 2018 schedule featuring four of the league’s top quarterbacks, all of whom torched it with gaudy outings. Now, the Vandals lead the conference in pass-defense efficiency.
“Our secondary’s played way better,” said Petrino, who’s led two consecutive four-win seasons. “Half of it, a lot of times, is just improving your technique.
“Sometimes if you lose your confidence, then you don’t use your technique.”
The Vandals should have some self-assurance today with the return from injury of senior receiver Jeff Cotton, who’d probably be a scout’s second glance, behind Cookus.
Cotton missed his second full game of the year last week in a 31-7, offensive-slog of a loss to sixth-ranked Sacramento State. The lengthy but brawny 6-foot-2, 204-pounder out of Pima Community College (Ariz.) has accounted for 911 receiving yards and five scores, and leads the Big Sky in catches (7.8) and yards (101.2) per game.
When in, he’s good for almost a third of UI’s offensive output. He could reach his preseason goal of 1,000 yards.
“Just the presence of Jeff,” Petrino said, “them having to worry about him.
“When they don’t have to worry about him, they can concentrate on stopping the run.”
That was the case in the second half against Montana and Weber State, and the entirety of games against Sac State and Portland State — all losses. Idaho’s running game, while statistically as mediocre as last year, has milked clock efficiently, freed up Cotton and Cutrell Haywood (570 yards receiving, six touchdowns) and has been vital in support of senior quarterback Mason Petrino, who’s nosedived since Week 5, and has 14 touchdowns against 15 turnovers, the most in the conference.
“When we’ve been able to run the ball well, we’ve played the best,” Petrino said. Professional prospect Noah Johnson at strong guard and center Logan Floyd — expected to return from injury — have been the core of the rushing game.
“That’s helped us on both sides of the ball. It’s helped our defense not have to be on the field so much.”
By and large, the defense has kept things close and entertaining, while the offense has continued a two-year slide, committing more turnovers (21) than in 2018, and permitting almost twice as many sacks (33).
It ranks second-to-last in the Big Sky in total offense.
Broadly speaking, the Vandals match up well with an NAU team prone to lapse defensively and rely almost wholly on its passing offense.
A win wouldn’t do much in the long run, but Paul Petrino said this season finale is crucial — it’d mildly boost program enthusiasm, assist seniors seeking the next level and prop up UI’s recruiting endeavors.
“With the exception of Florida last year, three of the last four years we’ve won our last game,” he said. “That’s always big. It helps you going into the offseason, it helps recruiting; it’s a huge, huge game.
“Let’s finish this thing right.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.