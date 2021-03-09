Area Colleges
MOSCOW — Logos School graduate Bea Whitling posted a career-best 14 kills and added four blocks and three aces, but the Idaho volleyball team stumbled to a five-set Big Sky Conference loss to Montana State on Monday at Memorial Gym, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13.
The Vandals fell to 5-7 overall and in league play despite owning a 2-1 advantage with back-to-back set wins.
Whitling hit at an exceptional .407 rate, while Kennedy Warren also had 14 kills. Allison Munday and Travel Morris each tacked on 11, and Morris tallied five blocks.
Lewiston native Peyten Ely totaled 37 assists, and Alaina Lacey led the team with 19 digs.
UI committed 27 errors on the attack, eight fewer than Montana State, which also outhit the Vandals .294 to .226.
The Bobcats (10-2, 10-2) found themselves down 11-9 in the final set before rallying to the win with a 6-2 spurt.
Idaho coach Debbie Buchanan pointed to her team’s blocking as a facet that showed improvements in a tight match against one of the BSC’s best teams, but adjustments still need to be made with a young roster.
“It’s just little moments where we’ve got to keep executing all the way through,” she said. “A lot of it is just building trust between players and our youth trusting each other, communicating and not being afraid to take a swing at a big moment.”
BASEBALLLCSC’s Plew earns accolade
Lewis-Clark State senior infielder Dillon Plew earned the Cascade Conference’s player of the week award after knocking in winning runs in two of the Warriors’ four victories against Corban this weekend at Harris Field.
Plew, who leads LCSC in home runs (five) and RBI (22), totaled six RBI over the weekend, hitting 5-for-13 with two doubles and a home run. The Kennewick, Wash., product and former Washington State standout had a go-ahead three-run shot in Game 2 on Friday, then drove home the lead-taking score in Game 3 on Saturday.