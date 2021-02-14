MOSCOW — As players lined up for a second-half free throw, an official entered the key and sternly delivered a message to both teams: Essentially it was “Knock off the excess verbiage.”
“Do you understand me?” he said.
It seems Idaho vs. Idaho State genuinely is becoming a rivalry. That’s one reason the Vandals so thoroughly enjoyed their win.
Senior guard Gabi Harrington racked up 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday as Idaho erased a 12-point deficit to triumph 73-56 at Memorial Gym, ending the Bengals’ 14-game win streak and handing them their first Big Sky loss of the season.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were no fans to celebrate Idaho’s accomplishment. So the players briefly made as much noise as they could before posing for a photo with a “Battle of the Domes” banner.
Coining that moniker three years ago didn’t make this a rivalry. From ISU’s viewpoint, maybe losing coach Jon Newlee to Idaho 13 years ago played a role. Chiefly, though, this is a rivalry because these teams have gone back and forth in meaningful games since Idaho rejoined the Big Sky six years ago.
The Vandals beat ISU three times last season — once in the Big Sky tournament semifinal round — but the Bengals turned the tables Thursday at Memorial to lengthen their lead atop the standings. Now Idaho (12-6, 11-3 Big Sky) is within one game of the Bengals (15-2, 11-1).
“You know how big a game this is, especially this year,” Harrington said. “They’ve been at the top of the league, undefeated. Also, we were down 10 at half. It’s great to know we can come back from a deficit like that.”
The gap had been 34-22 with four minutes left in the second quarter, but Harrington and senior guard Allison Kirby each drilled a 3-pointer to get the Vandals moving in the right direction.
The tipping point came early in the fourth quarter when Idaho junior guard Gina Marxen, shaking off a dry spell from outside, converted two throws to tie the score 50-50 and later popped two 3-pointers to put Idaho up 62-54. Marxen scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Vandals dominated the period 25-6.
The midhalf warning from the official reflected the game’s temperament.
“Basically, from what I could hear, he didn’t want any more talk,” Newlee said. “There was a lot of chippiness, a lot of talk going on — I think on every call. And, rightfully so, he got tired of it.”
Related to this was a disparity in free-throw attempts — 26-11 in favor of Idaho — that evidently peeved Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski, whose comments earned him a technical foul and ejection with one second remaining.
“That obviously plays a big part in the game,” Sobolewski said of the foul shots.
He was Newlee’s successor at Idaho State in 2008, and they’re good friends. But Newlee said ISU fans initially didn’t appreciate his departure to an in-state school.
“You can’t believe some of the vile things that were being said to me when we’d go down there and play,” he said. “It was ridiculous. We had to have extra security finally to ... get them kicked out.”
More relevant to UI’s current team is the way Idaho State players combine precision and ruggedness, resulting on this occasion in repeated first-half putbacks. But they looked increasingly fatigued after halftime as Vandals like Harrington, Kirby, senior post Natalie Klinker and junior post Hailey Christopher reasserted themselves on the glass.
“They’re a really tough team, physical — that’s what they’re known for,” Harrington said of the Bengals. In the second half, “We did a better job boxing out and we had more people crashing the boards.”
Klinker wound up with 10 rebounds and fellow post Beyonce Bea had 14 points, four assists and three blocks.
Diaba Konate scored 12 points for the Bengals, Dora Goles added 14, and Callie Bourne contributed nine points and 11 rebounds.
IDAHO STATE (15-2, 11-1)
Konate 5-16 2-5 12, Goles 4-11 2-2 10, Bourne 3-6 2-2 9, Ors 3-12 0-0 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 5-8 0-0 10, Oltrogge 2-5 1-2 5, Whitman 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 7-11 56.
IDAHO (12-6, 11-3)
Harrington 8-14 5-7 25, Bea 5-12 4-4 14, Marxen 4-15 3-5 13, Gandy 2-8 0-0 5, Klinker 1-2 3-6 5, Kirby 1-1 4-4 7, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Atchley 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 19-26 73.
Idaho State 22 18 10 6—56
Idaho 20 10 18 25—73
3-point goals — Idaho State 1-11 (Bourne 1-2, Oltrogge 0-1, Whitman 0-1, Goles 0-2, Ors 0-2, Konate 0-3), Idaho 8-28 (Harrington 4-9, Marxen 2-11, Kirby 1-1, Gandy 1-7). Fouled out — Smith. Rebounds — Idaho State 38 (Bourne 12), Idaho 41 (Harrington 12). Assists — Idaho State 8 (Moore, Whitman 2), Idaho 13 (Marxen 5). Total fouls — Idaho State 18, Idaho 11.
