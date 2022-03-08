Vandals do themselves a favor

BOISE — If possible, the Idaho women needed to win by a large margin, but not for style points. For rest.
That’s what the sixth-seeded Vandals accomplished Monday night as Louise Forsyth scored 20 points in a 75-52 win against 11th-seeded Portland State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena.
The rout allowed Idaho coach Jon Newlee to get his starters off the court early, a welcome luxury for a team that had played eight games in the final 16 days of the regular season and must win four times this week to claim the tournament title.
The Vandals (13-17) play in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Pacific tonight against No. 3 Southern Utah (18-11), which was one of five teams that earned a first-round bye.
With that in mind, Newlee kept all his players’ minutes to 29 or fewer.
“I didn’t use too many minutes up on these guys, but we’ve got to bring it,” he said. “It’s tourney time and it’s time to dig down and play hard.”
Because of coronavirus postponements, it was Idaho’s third game against Portland State (5-24) in eight days. Newlee had been pleased with the first of those, a 64-39 verdict at Moscow, but less thrilled with a 73-68 victory at Portland, Ore.
This time, “I thought we defended with extreme urgency, and that was the message to these guys before the game and yesterday at shoot-around — that we needed to bring the defense,” Newlee said. “We certainly didn’t do that in Portland the second game. I thought the first game we did.”
Forsyth came off the bench to ignite the Vandals early, hitting a 3-pointer and turning a step-through into a traditional three-point play to put Idaho up 17-11.
Idaho standout post Beyonce Bea’s inside shots repeatedly rattled and rolled off the rim in the first quarter, but lengthy guard Tiana Johnson found holes in the Vikings’ zone defense and repeatedly drained short jumpers as Idaho built a 43-23 lead by halftime. The margin expanded to as many as 35 points thereafter.
The Vandals committed only nine turnovers, including just one in the first half. They shot only 41 percent, including 8-for-28 from 3-point range, but that was due in part to a mediocre fourth quarter with mostly reserves on the floor.
“We were moving the ball, I thought we shot-faked well, got that zone moving — things we didn’t do in Portland,” Newlee said. “We learned our lesson.”
Johnson finished with 18 points and six rebounds, shooting 9-for-16, and Bea contributed 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Allison Kirby tallied 14 points and seven assists.
Freshman post Rhema Ogele led Portland State with 23 points and nine rebounds in an auspicious performance. But the Vikings shot only 31 percent and mustered only six assists against Idaho’s 18.
In Southern Utah, the Vandals face a team with which they split during the regular season, losing 87-65 at Cedar City, Utah, in December and winning 82-63 at Moscow in early February.
PORTLAND STATE (5-24)
Ogele 9-12 5-7 23, Morales 3-10 4-4 11, Dhaliwal 3-9 0-0 6, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 0-7 0-0 0, Uhila 1-8 2-4 4, Ugarte 1-1 0-0 3, Baird 0-2 1-4 1, Kilty 0-2 0-0 0, Schultz 0-3 0-0 0, Canzobre 0-2 0-0 0, Kelty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 12-19 52.
IDAHO (13-17)
Johnson 9-16 0-0 18, Kirby 4-8 2-2 14, B. Bea 5-11 2-4 12, Gandy 2-5 0-0 6, Wallace 1-7 1-2 3, Forsyth 7-15 4-5 20, Rubino 1-2 0-0 2, Atchley 0-0 0-0 0, Milne 0-1 0-0 0, Allred 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, S. Bea 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 9-15 75.
Portland St. 15 8 11 18—52
Idaho 27 16 19 13—75
3-point goals – Portland State 2-17 (Ugarte 1-1, Morales 1-4, Dhaliwai 0-2, Fitzgerald 0-3, Uhila 0-3, Baird 0-1, Kilty 0-1), Idaho 8-28 (Kirby 4-7, Forsyth 2-4, Gandy 2-5, Milne 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Allred 0-3, Wallace 0-5). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – Portland State 42 (Ogele 9), Idaho 42 (B. Bea 16). Assists – Portland State 5 (six with 1), Idaho 18 (Kirby 7). Total fouls – Portland State 14, Idaho 14. A – 1,276.