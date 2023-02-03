Idaho forward Beyonce Bea takes a shot as Portland State forward Paige Winter-Blanchard during the second quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Bea finished with 30 points in the Vandals’ victory.
Idaho guard Rosa Smith drives to the basket for a layup as Portland State forward Cinco McCartney defends during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho forward Beyonce Bea, left shoots as Portland State guard Jada Lewis defends during the first quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Bea finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Idaho forward Brooke Malone defends Portland State guard Esmeralda Morales during the third quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho forward Sarah Brans takes a shot as Portland State guard/forward Alaya Fitzgerald defends during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho guard Asha Phillips, right, shoots as Portland State center Rhema Ogele defends during the second quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho forward Brooke Malone, right, shoots as Portland State center Rhema Ogele defends during the first quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho forward Beyonce Bea shoots as Portland State forward Syd Schultz defends during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho’s bench reacts to forward Beyonce Bea making a basket during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho forward Beyonce Bea drives drives by Portland State guard Jada Lewis for a layup during the third quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Idaho women’s basketball team turned the ball over three times in the first two minutes of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vandals were 4-for-14 (28%) from the field in the first eight minutes, and the Vikings held senior Beyonce Bea to just three points.
By the game’s end, Idaho was 29-of-55 from the field (53%) and Bea had 30 points as the Vandals notched their third consecutive win with a 77-70 victory against the Vikings.
“We needed to get the ball to the best player in the league,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “Everyone did a great job stepping up and helping (Bea) out.”
Here’s what we learned:
Bea better than average
Bea hit just one field goal in the first, but began to wake up in the second quarter as she scored Idaho’s first six points of the period.
Bea had 11 second-quarter points as the Vandals (9-13, 5-6) outscored the Vikings 19-8 in the period. Idaho ended the first half 8-for-13 (61%) from the field.
Third quarter fireworks
Bea really found her stride in the third quarter as she scored the Vandals’ first eight points. It proved to be key.
Each time Bea made a shot, it was followed by a Portland State 3 in the first 2:28 of the period.
The biggest 3 from the Vikings (9-11, 4-6) came when Esmeralda Morales converted from distance to give Portland State a 41-40 lead with 5:43 remaining in the third. The Vikings’ 13 3s were the most a team has made against Idaho this season.
“They had multiple players make 3s that we honestly underestimated,” Newlee said. “We knew (Morales) would get hers if she got cooking, and she did. When we started to set the tone defensively, we improved.”
What changed?
The last time the teams played, Portland State earned a 53-43 win Jan. 7 at home.
In that one, neither team scored more than 20 points in a quarter. This time, the two teams combined for 87 second-half points.
The biggest difference was the fact the Vandals made their shots. In Portland, Idaho was 16-for-56 (28%) shooting.
“Finally, we had some movement,” Newlee said. “We were out there like statues last time waiting for (Bea) to score 50. They knew they had to step things up with the extra focus on Bea.”
The Vandals also had major contributions from freshman Sarah Brans, who finished with a season-high 16 points along with five assists and four rebounds. She helped juice the bench points, as Idaho outscored Portland State 23-5. In Portland, it was an 8-0 Vikings advantage.
“The freshmen were able to watch film and figure out where the soft spots in the zone were,” Newlee said. “They did a better job going out there and visualizing things.”
Idaho also dominated 28-12 in points in the paint, far from the typical strategy employed by Newlee. The Vandals rank third in the country in 3s attempted at 21 per game. In this one, the Vandals were 6-for-17 (35%), an improvement from their 3-for-24 (12%) performance from the previous meeting.