Oh how quickly things change in college football.
Two weeks ago, Idaho coach Paul Petrino informed the media that his team essentially was fully healthy heading into a game against Big Ten foe Indiana. No injuries, no COVID-19 cases, nobody accidentally forgotten at an airport Burger King.
Of course, all that can change in an instant.
“As of right now, we have everybody,” Petrino said at the time. “But in this new world we live in, that’s kind of day by day.”
Fast forward one week, and Idaho headed to Corvallis, Ore., to face Oregon State without arguably it’s top player on offense and defense and without four total starters at the skill positions.
No Hayden Hatten, the Vandals’ “glue-for-hands” receiver. No Noah Elliss, Idaho’s biggest (literally, at 367 pounds) breakout player on defense this season. And no starting receiver Cutrell Haywood, starting running back Roshaun Johnson and starting tight end Connor Whitney. All five came out of the Indiana game banged up.
Would the Vandals have defeated the Beavers with all those players available? Almost certainly not.
Would they have had a better chance of at least getting on the scoreboard? Absolutely.
The 42-0 shutout to OSU was the first for UI since being blanked 24-0 by Portland State in 2019. The Beavers had to go further back to find their previous shutout win — a 3-0 victory against Pitt in the 2008 Sun Bowl.
In the lowest-scoring major bowl game in a half-century, the Beavers shut down No. 20 Panthers on Justin Kahut's 44-yard field goal late in the second quarter. A scoreless second half ensued.
More shutout fun facts: the Beavers have posted clean sheets against the Vandals in two consecutive contests, outscoring them 80-0 in those games.
Petrino would be the first to say that injuries are part of the game and not an excuse for losses, or a lack of points.
The good news for the Vandals is none of the injuries appear to be season-ending, and Idaho goes into a much-needed bye week ready to rest up and prepare for the start of Big Sky Conference play in October.
So far, the season has gone as scripted — the Vandals beat up an NCAA Division II opponent and took a couple to the chin against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
With the “body bag” games out of the way, Idaho (1-2) can shift full focus to UC Davis (3-0) and the conference season.
Some of that focus these next two weeks for Petrino will be deciding on a quarterback. Senior Mike Beaudry has been the more steady, while freshman CJ Jordan has been the more flashy of the two.
Neither has made an overwhelming case to be the starter and Petrino said he will evaluate the film from all three games as well as these next two weeks in practice before making a decision.
If history is any indication, he might continue to play each of them (see: Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson era).
Whatever the decision, the “real” season is about to begin — ready or not, healthy or injured, one quarterback or two.
