After two years coaching the receivers, Idaho assistant Tony Spencer will move to a new post as tight ends coach, according to the Twitter feed of the longtime college coach who played at Carroll College (Mont.).
In May, former tight ends coach Steve Oliver took the same job at his alma mater, San Diego. Per UI, the program will announce a replacement for receivers coach in the coming weeks.
Spencer helped coach David Ungerer to an All-Big Sky nod in 2018, then headed the position group during Jeff Cotton’s All-American season, which ended with a shot at the NFL. Cotton signed with the L.A. Chargers as an undrafted free agent in April.
Spencer, an All-American defensive back and all-conference receiver at Carroll, has split time primarily coaching receivers and offensive linemen since 2003. He’s never been a tight ends coach, but has experience coaching two positions that essentially combine to form a tight end.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC adds transfer from The Master’s
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team announced the addition of The Master’s transfer Chloe Emory to the 2020 roster.
Emory started for the Mustangs in 2018 and helped guide the team to their first Golden State Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles. She recorded 180 kills, 120 digs, 39 blocks and 13 service aces in her year at TMU.
Before college, Emory played at California City High School in California City, Calif. As a senior, she notched 573 kills, 388 digs, 75 aces and 32 blocks. She was voted the league’s MVP three years in a row, as well as the team’s captain. Emory helped lead the team to its first CIF Central Section Division 5 Title in 2017.
“Chloe brings the experience of what it will take to win a conference tournament in the NAIA, and I can’t think of anything we need more than that right now. I’m looking forward to her contributions to the program and I look forward to her development for the next three years.”