Idaho football recently made official the hire of Cody Booth to coach the team’s offensive line.
Booth — a former NFL offensive lineman with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins — joins the Vandals from Colorado State, where he coached tight ends for former coach Steve Addazio. He served as the tight ends coach at CSU since the 2021 season.
The hire was first confirmed by the Tribune on Feb. 15.
“I am thrilled to join the Vandal coaching staff and work under coach Eck,” Booth said in a news release. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes and building the grittiest offensive line in the Big Sky Conference. My goal is to develop our players into outstanding young men on and off the field.”
Eck is expected to announce one more hire to the Vandal coaching staff ahead of Idaho starting spring practice March 26.
A report by FootballScoop says the coach is expected to be Roy Asuega of NCAA Division II Southwest Oklahoma State as outside linebackers coach.