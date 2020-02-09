MISSOULA, Mont. — Mustering only four points in the second quarter, Idaho squandered an early lead and fell to Montana 69-60 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
Abby Anderson and McKenzie Johnston scored 16 points apiece and Johnston added nine assists for the Grizzlies (13-9, 8-5). Gina Marxen, Beyonce Bea and Lizzy Klinker produced 16, 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Idaho (13-8, 8-4).
The Vandals jumped to a 22-19 lead before getting blitzed 17-4 in the second. They finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 8 to 13.
“I loved the way we came out in the beginning,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “... It was probably our best offensive flow in the first quarter that we have had in quite some time.
“Defensively we didn’t do what we wanted to do in the first half. I think the turnovers led to easy breakaways for them.”
Marxen doled out five assists and converted four 3-pointers.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eastern Washington.
IDAHO (13-8, 8-4)
Bea 6-11 1-2 14, N. Klinker 1-4 1-2 3, Marxen 4-12 4-6 16, Milne 1-2 1-1 3, L. Klinker 5-8 2-6 13, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Hadden 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, King 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 21-52 10-19 60.
MONTANA (13-9, 8-5)
Anderson 7-12 2-2 16, Stockholm 1-4 0-0 3, Stiles 2-7 0-0 4, Johnston 7-13 2-2 16, Schoening 0-2 0-0 0, Pickens 2-5 0-0 4, Harrington 4-10 5-8 14, Frohlich 2-2 0-0 4, Goligoski 3-6 0-0 8.
Idaho 22 4 14 20—60
Montana 19 17 17 16—69
3-point goals — Idaho 8-23 (Bea 1-1, Marxen 4-10, Milne 0-1, L. Klinker 1-1, Jones 0-2, King 2-8), Montana 4-14 (Stockholm 1-1, Stiles 0-1, Johnston 0-1, Pickens 0-1, Harrington 1-5, Goligoski 2-5). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Idaho 31 (L. Klinker 7), Montana 36 (Harrington 6). Assists — Idaho 8 (Marxen 5), Montana 16 (Johnston 9). Total fouls — Idaho 15, Montana 17. A — 2,711.