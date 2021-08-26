MOSCOW — In 22 years at the helm of Idaho volleyball, coach Debbie Buchanan never saw a year quite like the 2020-21 campaign.
From split practices to an entire season moved to the spring to recruiting via computer screens, Buchanan and the Vandals had to adjust on the fly in a year ravaged by COVID-19 concerns.
As the team reconvened for what it hopes will be a more normal fall 2021 season, returners and newcomers had varying levels of access to play and training. So coaches had to adjust their practice plans to help everyone get up to speed — and, more importantly, to stay healthy.
“You have some athletes that had access to training facilities, some didn’t, some had access to playing … some didn’t get to play at all,” Buchanan said. “There’s just a really big mix, so when you jump into double days and try to go full, it’s a lot.”
Buchanan said several unnamed players have missed preseason practices with bumps and bruises as the Vandals prepare to open their season Friday against Portland at 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym. The match against the Pilots commences the Idaho Volleyball Classic, which also includes Nevada and Grand Canyon.
Idaho is expected to be a smaller, craftier team than the squad that went -11 in the spring. Ball control and scraping out digs will be key.
“It’s a different team than what we’ve had in the past,” Buchanan said. “It’s going to be more of a ball-control team, it’s going to be a team that I think is going to stay in long rallies.
“We’re a little smaller on the pins than we’ve been, but I think we’re a little craftier. I think our ball control is a little bit better. But it’s going to take us some time to get in a rhythm.”
Unlike last year when the Vandals jumped right into Big Sky play in their third match, Idaho will have 12 nonconference matches to try to find its identity.
The Vandals will be tasked early with finding a replacement for star middle blocker Kennedy Warren. The two-time Big Sky all-conference second-teamer was the only player to start all 17 matches in the spring. The Weatherford, Texas, native left the team to join Houston after the COVID-19 season to be closer to family for her final year, Buchanan said.
But the Vandals still own several top contributors from six months ago, including their biggest star, Nikki Ball. The senior middle blocker earned first-team all-conference honors after leading the Big Sky with 1.4 blocks per set.
“She’s going to be a force this year,” Buchanan said.
Another go-to veteran player is senior right-side hitter Allison Munday. The senior Post Falls product tied for a team-high 72 sets played and was third on the squad with 151 kills.
Senior Alaina Lacey returns at the libero spot, and Delaney Nicoll will settle in at outside hitter.
Idaho’s roster features two Moscow players this season in sophomore Bea Whitling of Logos and freshman Peyton Claus of Moscow High.
Whitling is a rising player in the Big Sky at middle blocker, while Claus — the daughter of UI men’s basketball coach Zac Claus — joins after a year at North Idaho College.
“Peyton Claus is doing a great job, she’s kind of in the DS role right now and every day she’s getting better, which is huge for her,” Buchanan said. “Bea Whitling has battled a little bit of health things, but as soon as we get her fully healthy, I think she’s going to be hard to stop. She wants to be good, she’s got that passion.”
All Idaho matches will be streamed live this season on ESPN+ with Doug Taylor on the call. Live stats will be available at GoVandals.com.
After facing the Pilots on Friday, the Vandals will play host to Nevada (10 a.m.) and Grand Canyon (6 p.m.) Saturday at Memorial Gym before hitting the road for the entire month of September.
“For us in the preseason, we’ve got to get some wins,” Buchanan said. “We’ve gotta make sure that we’re preparing every game … (so) we can get some wins to prepare us to go into conference.”
Schedule
Home matches games at Memorial Gym. All times Pacific.
Aug. 27 — Portland (Idaho Classic), 4:30 p.m. 28 — Nevada (Idaho Classic), 10 a.m.; Grand Canyon (Idaho Classic), 6 p.m.
Sept. 3 — at Duquesne, 9:30 a.m.; at Rbert Morris, 4 p.m. 4 — at Liberty, 8 a.m. 10 — at Cal State Fullerton, 10 a.m. 10 — at Air Force, 5 p.m. 11 — at Denver, noon 17 — at Drake, 11 a.m. 17 — at South Dakota State, 5 p.m. 18 — at Southeastern Louisiana, 9 a.m. 23 — at Northern Arizona, 6:30 p.m. 25 — at Southern Utah, 11 a.m. 30 — Portland State, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Sacramento State, 1 p.m. 7 — Montana, 6 p.m. 9 — Montana State, 7 p.m. 12 — at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m. 14 — Eastern Washington, 6 p.m. 21 — at Weber State, 5 p.m. 23 — at Idaho State, noon. 28 — Southern Utah, 6 p.m. 30 — Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 — at Montana State, 6 p.m. 6 — at Montana, 1 p.m. 9 — at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m. 13 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.