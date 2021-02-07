EUGENE, Ore. — The Idaho women's tennis team was able to take two matches on the road Sunday, but lost the doubles point and eventually fell to the Oregon Ducks 5-2 at the Student Tennis Center.
Freshman Katherine Jhang got the Vandals (1-3) on the board with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Ares Teixido Garica. Idaho junior Marta Magalhaes then registered an impressive 6-4, 7-6 win against Madisen Olsen, with the second-set tiebraker going 19-17.
The Vandals next will play at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Washington State.
Idaho State 7, Lewis-Clark State 0
BOISE — None of the Warrior players were able to take a set in a nonconference loss to the Bengals.
Senior Begona Andres and junior Laura Diaz put up the biggest fight for LCSC, as they took Idaho State's Angela Walker and Megan Lang-Gould to the limit before falling 7-5 at second doubles.
Freshman Bonolo Molefe had the best showing on the singles side, winning four games in a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Keilyn Kunimoto at the No. 6 spot.
The Warriors next will play Saturday against The College of Idaho (9 a.m.) and Whitworth (1 p.m.) at the LCSC Tennis Center.