MOSCOW — From Idaho’s move down to the Football Championship Subdivision to the turmoil caused by the coronavirus, this year’s Idaho seniors have experienced their share of adversity.
An NCAA extension because of COVID-19’s impact on sports meant that those players also gained an extra year of eligibility — without that, they wouldn’t have been able to play this fall.
Many of those players also took advantage of the extra year in the classroom.
Idaho coach Paul Petrino said several of his seniors will be leaving Moscow with graduate degrees and some will depart with two degrees.
This will be the last game at the Kibbie Dome for the group. Idaho (2-6, 1-4 Big Sky) and Southern Utah (1-8, 0-6) will kick off at 1 p.m. (ESPN+) Saturday.
Cornerback Jalen Hoover will leave with a master’s in architecture, while defensive tackle Rahsaan Crawford and Tyrese Dedmon also will depart with graduate degrees. Quarterback Mike Beaudry is another graduate player set to depart.
Crawford, Idaho’s most veteran player, first joined the team in 2016.
Idaho’s seniors also include defensive linemen Cameron Townsend, Kayode Rufai, Charles Akanno and Jonah Kim; punter Caleb Lightbourn; linebacker Leonick Tamba; fullback Trase Letexier and receiver Mekhi Stevenson.
“Every one of them but one is already graduated (and) he’ll graduate in May, (and) most of them will leave here with two degrees, and probably 50 percent of them are leaving here with a master’s,” Petrino said. “So they’re a bunch of really good kids that have done things right and they’re going to go on and be really successful.”
New faces on the O-line
Center is one of the most important and often underappreciated positions on an offense.
The Vandals had a new face at the position Saturday with the starting debut of freshman offensive lineman Greyson Harwood of Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho.
The 6-foot-2, 288-pounder played in place of Chad Bagwell. Tackle Logan Floyd also has played center this season.
“He did a lot of great things,” Petrino said of Harwood. “(He) played hard, played with good pad level and really good effort.”
Also playing his first full game was sophomore Riley Straly (6-3, 313) at one of the guard spots.
Another freshman, Elijah Sanchez, split time at tackle with Seth Carnahan, as they’ve done much of the season.
The other starters were mainstays Floyd and Matthew Faupusa.
“All those offensive linemen will be back, so the future for that O-line is very bright,” Petrino said.
Injury report
Kick returner/running back Nick Romano will miss the next two weeks with a left arm injury sustained on a kickoff return in the first half against the Lumberjacks.
Romano was seen with his arm in a sling after the game.
Petrino said the X-rays “were better than we thought, so there’s a chance he could be back for the Idaho State game” Nov. 20 in Pocatello.
Romano has been the team’s primary kick returner this season. He averages 22.8 yards on 14 returns with a long of 47 yards.
He hasn’t been utilized as much on offense this season as previous years because of Idaho’s depth at running back, but he leads UI’s tailbacks with six catches for 50 yards. He also has 46 rushing yards with a 5.8-yard average.
