NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — A close game for the majority of the second half, the Idaho men’s basketball team got the points when it mattered most Monday against Cal State Northridge.
UI forward Isaac Jones hit a go-ahead jumper in the paint with 55 seconds left and fellow forward Nigel Burris closed it out at the free-throw line as the Vandals beat the Matadors 76-73 for their fifth victory in their last six games.
Jones led Idaho with a 29-point, 10-rebound double-double; guard Divant’e Moffitt added 15 points, including a 7-of-8 mark from the line and Burris had 13 points.
CSUN was paced by guards Atin Wright (20 points) and Dionte Bostick (16).
Idaho benefitted greatly from a 23-of-25 (92%) showing from the free-throw line and 32-24 advantage in paint points.
The Matadors led for most of the game and by as many as nine points in the second half at 53-44 with 14:33 to play. But the Vandals used a 12-2 run to take a 56-55 lead midway through the period.
Neither team led by more than six the rest of the way.
IDAHO (6-6)
Burris 4-7 4-4 13, Jones 10-15 9-10, Moffitt 4-9 7-8 15, Salih 1-5 0-0 3, R. Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Harge 0-0 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 1-4 3-3 5, T. Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals 24-50 23-25 76.
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE (2-8)
Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Bostick 6-12 4-6 16, Wright 7-11 3-4 20, Allen-Eikens 2-7 2-2 6, Igbanugo 4-10 0-0 11, Walter 0-1 0-0 0, Okereke 3-3 2-2 8, Eyisi 0-1 0-0 0, Wade III 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 27-55 11-14 73.
Halftime: CSN 42-39. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 5-20 (Smith 2-3, Burris 1-2, Smith 1-4, Salih 1-5, Jones 0-1, Moffitt 0-2, Ford 0-3), CSN 8-18 (Igbanugo 3-4, Wright 3-5, Stevens 2-4, Walter 0-1, Wade III 0-1, Bostick 0-3). Rebounds: Idaho 23 (Jones 10), CSN (Allen-Eikens 11). Assists: Idaho 12 (Moffitt 6), CSN 9 (Bostick 3). Total Fouls: Idaho 15, CSN 21. A: 315 (2,500).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBAL
LWSU 75, Corpus Christi 49
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Washington State women’s basketball team travelled to Texas and rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a nonconference game.
The Cougars (9-2) shot 46 percent from the floor as a team at outscored the Islanders 36-18 in the second half.
“It was a well-rounded team effort. I didn’t love our first half, I thought we were a little soft in the post,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I really loved our team’s response coming out of halftime.”
Junior Charlisse Leger-Walker and sophomore Tara Wallack led Washington State with 20 points each.
Leger-Walker also added seven rebounds and six assists.
Fifth-year senior Ula Motuga scored 12 and freshman Kyra Gardner had 10 for the Cougars.
“I thought Ula and Tara did a great job. Obviously, Charlisse had a great game, but it was great to have four players score double digits,” Ethridge said.
Washington State recorded an assist on 22 of the 29 shots made from the field.
WASHINGTON STATE (9-2)
Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Wallack 9-12 2-3 20, Nankervis 1-1 1-2 3, Leger-Walker 7-13 1-2 20, Tuhina 3-8 0-0 7, Gardner 4-11 0-1 10, Motuga 4-6 2-2 12, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Teder 0-4 0-0 0, Glazier 0-0 1-2 1, Murekatete 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 7-12 75.
TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI (5-6)
Whitner 1-3 0-0 3, Campbell 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 4-9 0-0 10, Westbrook 3-8 5-8 11, Anguera 0-2 0-0 0, Shishkina 1-1 1-2 4, Serrata 1-6 4-4 6, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Verano 1-7 0-0 3, Aguado 2-6 3-4 7, Willstedt 0-3 1-2 1, McGill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 14-20 49.
Washington State 15 24 23 13—75
Corpus Christi 11 20 11 7—49
3-point goals — WSU 10-28 (Leger-Walker 5-10, Gardner 2-5, Motuga 2-2, Tuhina 1-3, Wallack 0-3, Teder 0-3, Sarver 0-2), TAMU-CC 5-15 (Allen 2-3, Verano 1-3, Whitner 1-3, Shishkina 1-1, Serrata 0-2, Westbrook 0-1, Anguera 0-1, Willstedt 0-1). Rebounds — WSU 37 (Leger-Walker, Motuga, Wallack 7), TAMU-CC 33 (Westbrook 6). Assists — WSU 22 (Leger-Walker 6), TAMU-CC 11 (Anguera 4). Total fouls — WSU 18, TAMU-CC 15. A — 759.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Colfax 71, Warden 36
WARDEN, Wash. — The Bulldogs scored the first 17 points in an easy nonleague win versus the Cougars.
Adrik Jenkin hit four 3s and led Colfax (6-1) with 19 points. Carson Gray added 13 with Mason Gilchrist scoring 12.
J.P. Wigen had eight points and eight rebounds.
COLFAX (6-1)
Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-1 4, Adrik Jenkin 5 5-6 19, Carson Gray 5 0-0 13, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 0-0 7, Brice Hammer 1 0-0 2, Drew Vantime 0 1-4 1, Mason Gilchrist 5 2-4 12, J.P Wigen 3 2-2 8, Jaxon Wick 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 10-17 71.
WARDEN (2-3)
Ruiz 3 0-0 8, Guttierez 3 0-0 9, Oronia 2 0-0 6, E. Cox 0 0-0 0, Duarte 2 0-0 4, K. Cox 3 0-0 6, Visker 0 1-2 1, Chavez 0 0-0 0, Roy Lance 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-2 36.
Colfax 21 20 16 14—71
Warden 4 11 10 11—36
3-point goals — Jenkin 4, Gray 3, Lustig, Wick, Guttierez 3, Ruiz 2.
JV — Colfax def. Warden.
Kamiah 53, Grangeville 39
KAMIAH — The Kubs remained undefeated with a nonleague win over the Bulldogs.
Kamiah (6-0) was led by Rehan Kou with 17 points and Dave Kludt with 14.
Cody Klement and David Goicoa had 10 points each for Grangeville (4-6).
GRANGEVILLE (4-6)
Jaden Legaretta 1 1-4 3, Kaycen Sickels 0 0-0 0, Ray Holes 2 0-2 5, Jack Bransford 2 0-0 4, Carter Mundt 2 0-0 5, Cody Klement 2 4-4 10, David Goicoa 4 0-0 10, Tox Leitmer 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 7-10 39.
KAMIAH (6-0)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 3 2-5 9, Matthew Oatman 1 0-0 2, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 6 2-4 14, Levi Cereghino 0 0-1 0, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 7, Rehan Kou 7 3-8 17, William Milliage 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 7-18 53.
Grangeville 9 4 15 11—39
Kamiah 15 13 15 10—53
3-point goals — Klement 2, Goicoa 2, Holes, Mundt, DeGroot, Skinner.
JV — Kamiah def. Grangeville 42-34.
Highland 43, Genesee 24
CRAIGMONT — Goeckner had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies in a nonleague win over the Bulldogs.
Noah Watson led Highland (3-2) with 16 points in a night where only three Huskies scored. Trevor Knowlton had 15 points.
Derek Burt led Genesee (0-7) with seven points
GENESEE (0-7)
Kaden Schwartz 0 2-3 2, Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 2 3-4 7, Derek Zenner 1 4-8 6, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 2 0-0 4, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 3, Matthew Ketcheson 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 9-15 24.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-2)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 7 1-2 15, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Ty Goeckner 4 2-4 10, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 7 1-5 16, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-11 43.
Genesee 6 4 6 8—24
Highland 11 11 10 11—43
3-point goals — Johnson, Watson.
JV — Genesee def. Highland 19-11.
Nezperce 68, Salmon River 55
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks rode a 18-6 second quarter to a nonleague win versus the Savages.
Nick Kirkland led Nezperce (2-6) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
“(Kirkland) is our big man underneath and flat worked his butt off today,” Nezperce coach Conner McLeod said.
Aidan McLeod (14 points), Carter Williams (12) and Owen Tiegs (12) also scored in double figures for the Nighthawks.
Gabe Zavala and Cordell Bovey led Salmon River (0-5) with 19 points each.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-5)
Gabe Zavala 5 7-9 19, Preston Rupp 1 0-0 2, Cordell Bovey 7 4-8 19, Riley Davis 4 1-1 12, Tyrus Swift 0 0-1 0, Aaron Markley 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 15-23 55.
NEZPERCE (2-6)
Tanner Johnson 2 2-6 6, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 7 2-6 16, Owen Tiegs 4 4-5 12, Aidan McLeod 4 6-10 14, Carter Williams 4 3-6 12, Zane Wilcox 2 4-6 8, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Lane Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 21-39 68.
Salmon River 16 6 14 19—55
Nezperce 15 18 16 19—68
3-point goals — Davis 3, Zavala 2, Bovey, Williams.
Colton 56, Prescott 10
PRESCOTT, Wash. — The Wildcats shutdown the Tigers in a Class 1B Southeast league win.
Matt Reisenauer led Colton (1-4, 1-3) with 17 points. Grant Wolf added 16.
Others reaching the scoresheet for the Wildcats included Angus Jordan (8), Memphis McIntosh (4) Skyler Purnell (4) Tanner Baerlocher (4) and Joey Hemighaus (1).
Prescott (0-5, 0-4) was unable to score more than five points in any quarter.
No detailed box score was available at press time.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Prairie 64, Potlatch 42
POTLATCH — Kristin Wemhoff had a triple-double for the Pirates in a rescheduled Whitepine Division I league win versus the Loggers.
Wemhoff had 17 points, 11 assists and 10 steals for Prairie (5-2, 4-1).
Tara Schlader led the Pirates with 18 points and had 10 steals.
“(Schlader) did a real good job playing the midcourt for us,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Good basketball IQ and picked off a lot of passes.”
Jordan Reynolds had 12 points to lead Potlatch (5-4, 4-3).
Brooklyn Mitchell and Tayva McKinney each scored 10 points for the Loggers.
PRAIRIE (5-2, 4-1)
Lexi Schumacher 7 0-0 16, Kristin Wemhoff 8 1-3 17, Riley Enneking 3 0-1 6, Tara Schlader 8 2-3 18, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 1-2 1, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 2 0-0 4, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 0 0-2 0. Totals 29 5-11 64.
POTLATCH (5-4, 4-3)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Tayva McKinney 5 0-1 10, Jaylee Fry 1 0-2 2, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 4 4-4 12, Kathryn Burnett 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 4-7 42.
Prairie 21 13 18 12—64
Potlatch 12 8 12 10—42
3-point goals— L. Schumacher 2.
Colfax 51, Warden 39
WARDEN, Wash. — The Bulldogs jumped out early and did not look back in a nonleague win against the Cougars.
Brynn McGaughy led Colfax (8-0) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Hailey Demler added nine points and nine rebounds.
Jaisha Gibb had 12 points and six steals.
Lauren Madsen (16 points) and Quinn Erdman (14) led Warden (2-2) in the losing effort.
COLFAX (8-0)
Jaisha Gibb 6 0-1 12, Brenna Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Hailey Demler 2 5-7 9, Lauryn York 0 2-2 2, Ava Swan 1 0-0 2, Brynn McGaughy 8 4-4 20, Harper Booth 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-16 51.
WARDEN (2-2)
Lauren Madsen 5 4-4 16, Quinn Erdman 4 4-4 14, Molly Sackmann 2 0-0 4, Jlynn Rios 2 1-1 5, Carina Martinez 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Erickson 0 0-0 0, Eliza Leinweber 0 0-0 0, Lauren Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Alexis Leinweber 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-9 39.
Colfax 15 9 13 14—51
Warden 7 10 18 4—39
3-point goals— Madsen 2, Erdman 2.
JV — Colfax won.
Nezperce 51, Salmon River 31
NEZPERCE — Faith Tiegs had a double-double for the Nighthawks in a nonleague win against the Savages.
Tiegs had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the winning effort by Nezperce (6-4).
Katharine Duuck had eight points and nine steals. Nezperce coach Callie Zenner praised the defensive effort from her team.
Rylee Walters had 10 points for Salmon River (1-3).
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (1-3)
Taylor Ewing 1 0-1 2, Raydin Hayes 0 1-2 1, Rylee Walters 2 5-6 10, Audrey Tucker 0 2-2 2, Raney Walters 4 4-5 12, Logan Calvin 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 12-16 31.
NEZPERCE (6-4)
Faith Tiegs 5 3-4 13, Aubree Lux 1 0-2 2, Katharine Duuck 3 2-5 8, Brianna Branson 8 0-0 17, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-1 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 1-2 1, Morgan Wemhoff 4 0-2 8. Totals 22 6-16 51.
Salmon River 6 6 7 12—31
Nezperce 12 10 15 14—51
3-point goals— Branson, Ry. Walters.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman goes 2-1 in meet
CHENEY, Wash. — The Pullman Greyhounds faced three teams in a swimming meet on Saturday at the Eastern Washington Aquatic Center.
Pullman was victorious against Richland 110-53 and Cheney 132-38. The Greyhounds fell to Hanford 103-72.
William Miller swam state qualifying teams in the 20-yard free (1 minute, 44.23 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (51.53).
Teo Uberuaga qualified for state with a 2:08.63 time in the 200 individual medley. Jake McCoy qualified in the 100 free with a time of 49.14.
McCoy, Miller, Uberuaga and Quincy Jones also qualified for state in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:27.65. The quartet improved on their best time by over three seconds.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hatten nabs another All-American honor
Idaho quarterback Hayden Hatten was named to the 2022 FCS Athletic Directors Association All-America team that was released Monday.
Hatten broke the Vandals program record with 16 receiving touchdowns. The wide receiver racked up 1,209 receiving yards on the season.
The wideout had seven games with 100 yards receiving or more, including nine catches for 209 yards in Idaho’s first round playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana.
It is the 10th year of the award that recognizes the top athlete in 11 different positions across FCS schools. The 2022 class included students from 11 different schools and seven different conferences.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LCSC adds transfer
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball coaching staff has announced the addition of Taylin Rowley to the roster for next season.
Rowley, from Coeur d’Alene High School, is an outside hitter who formerly was a setter at North Idaho College. She had 335 kills, 480 digs, 55 service aces and 16 blocks. She was the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region MVP and an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American.
“We are happy to have Taylin on our side of the net,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “She is a physical player with a high level of competitiveness, and that is a big reason she helped NIC go so far this year.”