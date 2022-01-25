PORTLAND — The Vandal men’s basketball team won back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 84-79 victory over the Portland State Vikings in a Big Sky contest on Monday.
It is the first time Idaho has won back-to-back games since defeating West Coast Baptist College and North Dakota on Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 in 2018. It is also the first time the Vandals have won a game outside of Moscow since Feb. 13, 2020.
Idaho jumped out to a 15-7 lead, capped off by a jumper by Tanner Christensen inside the paint. Christensen ended with eight points and led the Vandals with seven rebounds.
Mikey Dixon gave Idaho its first double-digit lead with 9:58 to go in the opening half, extending the Vandal lead to 25-15. The senior led all scorers with 27 points.
The Vandals would extend the lead to as large as 14 with just under eight minutes to play in the first half.
But Portland State used an 13-1 run over a three-minute span to take a 42-40 lead just before halftime. It was the Vikings’ first lead of the game.
Trevante Anderson hit two free throws to knot the score up at 42-42 at halftime. Anderson finished with 20 points.
In the second half, Idaho jumped out early, this time to a 57-49 lead less than six minutes into the half.
“We made really timely stops when we needed them late,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “I was a little upset with the fellas in the first half when we were able to get out to a decent lead. I just don’t think we had the same tenacity to guard and at the same time that I am hard on our guys, I give Portland State a whole lot of credit for playing hard and creating off the bounce.”
Paris Dawson, for Portland State, would cut the lead back down to one with 6:52 remaining with a 3-pointer to make it a 67-66 game.
A Yusef Salih shot from behind the arc gave Idaho its biggest lead of six points down the stretch making it 74-68 with 4:31 to go.
Another push by the Vikings again made it a one-point game, but an Anderson 3-pointer and four Dixon free throws sealed the deal for the Vandals.
Idaho will look to make it three wins in a row when it goes on the road to face Montana on Thursday.
IDAHO (5-14)
Christensen 4-5 0-0 8, Anderson 6-13 6-6 20, Dixon 10-14 6-6 27, Salih 1-6 1-2 4, Smith 4-6 4-6 15, Pepple 1-1 1-4 3, Kilgore 1-1 0-0 2, King 2-4 0-0 5, Bertain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 18-24 84.
PORTLAND ST. (4-12)
Thomas 3-5 2-2 10, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Alley 3-6 1-2 7, Carter 3-7 7-7 13, Dawson 5-9 1-2 13, Jean-Marie 7-11 0-2 14, Squire 3-9 7-8 15, Ruffin 3-9 1-1 7, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 19-24 79.
Halftime_42-42. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 8-20 (Smith 3-4, Anderson 2-5, King 1-1, Dixon 1-3, Salih 1-6, Bertain 0-1), Portland St. 6-21 (Dawson 2-4, Thomas 2-4, Squire 2-7, Alley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Ruffin 0-1, Carter 0-3). Fouled Out: Christensen. Rebounds: Idaho 25 (Christensen 7), Portland St. 29 (Jean-Marie 8). Assists: Idaho 13 (Dixon 3), Portland St. 13 (Alley 4). Total Fouls: Idaho 21, Portland St. 21. A: 563 (3,000).